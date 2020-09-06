Naomi Campbell is facing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit from her ex-boyfriend, billionaire businessman Vladislav Doronin.

According to court documents seen by TMZ, Doronin, who dated supermodel Campbell from 2008 to 2013, has accused his ex of refusing to pay back money he loaned her over the years, writes the New York Post.

The exact amount is unclear, and Doronin claims she still has some belongings of his worth over $3 million US (NZ$4.5 million).

Doronin earned his wealth working as an international real estate developer and owns Aman Resorts. During their relationship, he took Campbell on yacht trips and getaways to his private home on Turkey's Cleopatra Island.

Advertisement

It's recently been revealed that another man Campbell is said to have previously dated, Mike Tyson, may have pushed her out of his moving vehicle.

Comedian Chris Rock told her during a YouTube chat, "I think Mike pushed you out of a moving car one night.

"I think you gave somebody your number and he lost his head."

Campbell jokingly replied: "You sure it wasn't me that pushed him?

"That's if I even got in the car with him ... it's a good thing we're all grown-ups today and we're family ... it's nice to see him blossom."

"Those were fun times in New York ... can never go back to those," she added.