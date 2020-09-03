For all those still yearning for a five-piece Spice Girls reunion, we may have found a solution.

Victoria Beckham celebrated her son Romeo's 18th birthday this week, and her post marking her second-oldest child's milestone revealed that he's the spitting image of both of his parents – in particular, his very famous mum.

Honestly, put this boy in a little black Gucci dress and he could play Wembley with Geri, Emma and the Mels without fans knowing the difference.

Romeo's dad David Beckham got in on the birthday action too, posing alongside his now-adult son who has officially outgrown him.

It's been a busy few months for the Beckhams as Romeo's older brother Brooklyn, 21, and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz got engaged back in July.

And the couple have given fans a few glimpses at Peltz's engagement ring, which The Sun reports cost a quarter of a million pounds – around $490,000.

An insider told the paper that Brooklyn's dad David, 45, and mum Victoria, 46, have already given their blessing to the marriage.

"It's a very exciting time for the whole family and after a few previous rocky relationships, they think Brooklyn has landed on his feet."

Victoria also posted a slideshow of videos and photos of her son for his 18th birthday – including a young Romeo excitedly watching his mum on stage as part of the Spice Girls' 2007/08 reunion world tour.