Whether it's a hair straightener or a cordless vacuum, we all get excited by a glossy new Dyson product.

But while the popular stick vacuum cleaners may be the most convenient way to clean up some crumbs, research reveals they're apparently letting Kiwis down.

New research from Consumer NZ shows that although most of us expect a stick vacuum cleaner to last longer than six years, a third of them stop working before then.

Consumer chief executive Jon Duffy says that's double the failures reported for corded vacuums - and Dyson is among the popular brands failing to go the distance.

That's because Kiwis tend to spend more on a vacuum cleaner based on its reputation and whether it has good reviews, rather than going for a cost-effective option.

And while we tend to assume big name brands last longer, that's not always the case.

"Dyson's stick vacuums do a great cleaning job, but suck at durability," Duffy says.

Around three-quarters of stick vacuum faults can be put down to battery or charging issues.

Dyson's cordless vacuum cleaners come with a two-year guarantee and also sell replacement chargers and batteries, but Consumer says the parts shouldn't stop working so soon.

"We don't think owners should be saddled with parts that fail so soon or have to fork out to replace them."

Consumer NZ is launching the #BuiltToLast Project to make it easier for people to buy more durable products and brands.

It means they'll be doing more durability testing and encouraging manufacturers to improve their products.

Although your Dyson's battery might need replacing sooner than other vacuum cleaners, it's still one of the most popular choices for Kiwis.

If you have a broken vacuum, you can let Consumer NZ know about it here.