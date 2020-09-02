A young girl who has a rare blood disorder has issued a life-saving plea asking for a bone marrow donor after her only match in the world pulled out at the last moment.

Eight-year-old Yorkshire girl Evie Hodgson was due to undergo a bone marrow transplant this month that could save her life- but her donor called as she was preparing for the operation.

The schoolgirl was diagnosed with deadly aplastic anaemia in May after developing a pinprick rash on her back.

After getting her blood results back, doctors initially thought she may have had leukaemia.

They were then given the devastating news Evie would instead need a bone marrow transplant for aplastic anaemia.

Evie's parents Andy and Tina, and younger brother William, were sadly not a match, but they did find a 10/10 match, with the anonymous donor agreeing to the transplant.

The 8-year-old prepared for the transplant by having one of her ovaries removed and undergoing dental work, but on August 14, just days before the planned surgery, the donor pulled out.

Tina told Metro the family is devastated and is pleading with anyone who could be a match to come forward.

"We were devastated, it was a huge blow. We have no idea why the donor changed their mind. Everything is confidential.

"Evie has already been through so much. She thought she had a donor and now she doesn't.

"The donor pulling out is quite hard-hitting but from our point of view we just want to raise awareness of the stem cell register."

Eight-year-old Evie Hodgson. Photo / Evie Needs a Hero

The hope Evie has of being cured is to have a stem cell transplant from a compatible donor.

She's set to undergo an immunosuppressant course of treatment while the search for a new stem cell donor continues.

Her family have since set up a Facebook page to raise awareness for Evie and her battles.

"The condition Evie has is life-threatening. She won't survive without a transplant. That's why we are desperately appealing for any many people as possible to register as a stem cell donor," Tina said.

Evie added: "I need this transplant to save my life. Please sign the register to help save my life."