A Canadian woman battling lung cancer has been kicked out of her local bingo hall because she didn't use a mask to cover the breathing hole in her neck.

Elaine Arbeau from Ontario has been stuck at home during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Canada.

Excited to finally see her friends again post Covid restrictions, the 67-year-old was looking forward to going back to play bingo at the local community hall.

But night out turned sour for Arbeau, who is battling lung cancer, when management asked her to leave.

Arbeau's son Joe Gilbert said the incident left her mother embarrassed and in tears.

"She was told to leave by management if she didn't cover up the hole on her neck," her son, Joe Gilbert, told CTV News Toronto on Sunday.

"She explained that was impossible to do. That's how she breathes."

"My mum was beside herself and floored," adding that she felt humiliated by the situation.

The manager then saw Arbeau crying in the car park and allowed her to come back in.

Her son said she refused, explaining she was too embarrassed.

Gilbert said online his mother has battled many types of cancers over the past 20 years, calling her a "survivor carrying many wounds", including the hole in her neck.

"So because of that battle she can't talk like us, or breathe like us. She breathes through the hole in her neck.

"My poor mum has no voice so I'm hoping by getting this out there many people will join me to give her one. This should never happen to anyone in my mum's position."

Despite being embarrassed the first time, she returned a week later hoping her bingo experience would be better second time around.

But before she even made it in the door she was stopped by management.

"They told her 'You can't come in here unless you cover the hole on your neck,'" Gilbert said.

Gilbert said his mum went home in tears and feels strongly that she is being discriminated against.

"What they did was wrong. The hole can't be covered because that's how she breathes, she doesn't breathe through her mouth or nose."

"If you cover it, you might as well take away someone's life support."

Delta Bingo CEO Cam Johnston said he'll look at the incident but said people who can't wear masks shouldn't be visiting the hall.

He said he sympathises with Arbeau but safety was their first priority.