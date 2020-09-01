Meghan Markle welcomed Jameela Jamil into her California mansion just a day after the former radio DJ called Prince Andrew a paedophile on Twitter.

The Good Place actress, 34, called the Duke of York the royal family's "alleged resident pedo" and said he was "besties with a sex trafficker" in a tweet on August 22, according to the Daily Mail.

Just a day later, it's believed Jameela travelled to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nine-bedroom Montecito mansion with boyfriend singer-songwriter James Blake.

Jameela appeared as one of the 15 Forces for Change in Meghan's guest-edited issue of Vogue last year and the pair quickly became friends.

Advertisement

A source told The Sun that Jameela and James drove from LA to Montecito to spend time with Meghan and Harry.

"They also had a stroll on the beach but Meghan and Harry didn't venture out with them."

The couple were seen taking a stroll on the beach in Montecito on August 22, the day before their supposed visit.

In her tweet, Jameela stood up for Meghan, claiming the former actress went against royal family rules by expressing her political views.

Jameela and Meghan became friends after meeting for Meghan's guest edition of Vogue. Photo / Getty Images

"I *THINK* they may be more embarrassed by their alleged resident pedo Andrew who was besties with a sex trafficker, than an American supporting women voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here currently," she wrote.

One user replied to her post, saying: "Plus didn't they step back from the monarchy? Why does everyone wanna hate her so much, its so sad and disgusting."

Jameela replied: "Because she's not white. And because she's smart, strong, opinionated, rebellious, beautiful, happy and has everything they never will.

I *THINK* they may be more embarrassed by their alleged resident pedo Andrew who was besties with a sex trafficker, than an American supporting women voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here currently. https://t.co/HtnOoc7Zgs — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 22, 2020

"She's a terrifying threat to patriarchy because she doesn't fit the stereotype for women. They discredit her because they can't kill her."

Advertisement

Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and that Prince Andrew had sex with her three times, on one occasion when she was just 17.

The Duke has denied claims he had any form of relationship or sexual contact with her.