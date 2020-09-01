New Zealanders love to drool over our iconic classic confectionary.

Whether it be the old classics like Tangy fruits, CC's corn chips or peach fruit bursts, we are always looking for a taste of nostalgia.

Kiwi confection Pineapple Lumps had previously put their chewy twist on Snifters, Perky Nanas and even Jaffas.

Now they're bringing out another brand new limited-edition flavour.

Advertisement

Pascall has released its L&P flavoured Pineapple Lumps, merging two Kiwi classics together.

This pairing of two Kiwi treat heavyweights, combines the "sweet-as" taste of L&P flavoured chewy centres with a tasty dark chocolate coating.

Two Kiwi classics have collided. Photo / Pascall

"We are always looking for ways we can excite Kiwi fans with delicious new products. After the overwhelming success of previous Lumps collaborations … the new Pascall L&P flavour Lumps are sure to be another winning combo," says Christel Maurer of Pascall New Zealand.

"We know this may sound like a crazy flavour combination but you really need to try Pascall L&P flavour Lumps for yourself! Laura Knight, L&P Marketing Manager at Coca-Cola Amatil says. "The iconic lemony L&P flavour combined with dark choc is a real winner."

The L&P Lumps will be available from today for a limited time in select supermarkets, service stations and dairies nationwide.

Following the news, Kiwis have been split over the idea but many are keen to see what the classic mash-up tastes like.

"They've got way too much chocolate on them, but once you get past that they're pretty good," wrote one punter who has tried them already.

Another said: "I both enjoy L&P and chocolate and pineapple lumps so would be amazing to give this delicious treat a try."

Advertisement

However, others were sceptical of the mash-up.

"This is controversial. Pineapple Lumps and L&P are iconic in their own right. Mashing them together is risky," one said.

"Why mess with something so iconic?" another Kiwi asked.

The new mash-up comes after L&P created a Pineapple Lump-flavoured drink in January.

The product had mixed reviews.

The L&P Pineapple Lump flavour received mixed reviews.

"It just tastes like lemonade and pineapple. It's not too sweet. It's really nice," one person said.

Advertisement

Another claimed, "It's like quarter strength pineapple raro with bubbles."