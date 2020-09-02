Celebrating Father's Day is set to look a little different this year, as the nation unites in level 2 and some restrictions remain in place nationwide.

Maybe your dad or granddad lives overseas, so you haven't been able to see him in a while. Or maybe he's a bit worried about heading out, or immune-compromised and you aren't able to go out for a classic Father's Day brunch.

Level 2 in Auckland means you can head out for a meal in groups of 10 or less - make sure you book ahead of time and practice social distancing when you're out and about.

But regardless of restrictions, it's still important to let Dad know you care this Father's Day, and always.

Whether your dad, grandfather, husband or father figure is a thoughtful gift kinda guy or prefers quality time, here's a whole list of ways to make him feel special this Father's Day.

GIFTS

Scorched almonds

No Kiwi Father's Day gift list would be complete without a shout out to the classic box of scorched almonds. They're a go-to gift sure to make dad's day - but don't expect him to share them!

Ironclad frying pan

Research shows that "millennial dads" are getting more involved in the kitchen than previous generations and demand for cookware skyrocketed during lockdowns.

This Kiwi-made pan is the perfect gift for a dad who's rediscovering his chef skills, whether that's the perfect scrambled eggs or a nice steak.

Bonus is that one day you will inherit this hearty cast iron gem, as it's perfect for handing down from generation to generation.

Triumph & Disaster skin and haircare

Whether Dad's running a bit low on shaving cream or (in your opinion) just needs to get rid of the lockdown beard, skincare and haircare products probably aren't something he'd splash out on for himself, so he might appreciate a nice moisturiser, face scrub or sunscreen.

Bonus points for teaching him how to use skincare products and making sure he slip, slop slaps on some SPF as the weather heats up.

How to Dad Jordan Watson's book

Parents across the country will confirm that they wish their children came with an instruction manual and now they do!

Well, sort of...

Your dad can now take a leaf out of How To Dad's book with this classic Kiwi gift idea.

This one could be ideal for a new dad or dad-to-be and is full of Jordan Watson's best parenting advice and funny stories.

Kiwi craft beers

If your dad is partial to a brew, we've got that covered. Treat him to some Garage Project or Urbanaut Brewing Co beers. Or, when we get to level 1, why not take him on a brewery tour so he can sip and swirl a whole range of beers and shout him a few of his favourites.

Amazon Echo Auto

While Dad is worth his weight in gold as a "taxi driver", taking you from rugby training to your mate's house more times than you can count, he might not be renowned for remembering things.

Enter the Echo Auto - the perfect gift for the dad on the move who sometimes needs a gentle reminder or two. Help dad to remember key dates, like anniversaries, birthdays, to pick up milk on his way home, or just to pat himself on the back for being a legend.

Gift cards

Research commissioned by Bunnings shows that 66 per cent of Kiwi dads consider themselves "DIY" dads. And around 71 per cent have at least one unfinished job to do around the house - whether that's painting, gardening or landscaping.

So if Dad's taken 10 years to finish that deck extension, he might appreciate a helping hand.

But whether your dad's an outdoor dad, a tech dad, or a green-thumb dad, there is sure to be a gift card to help him (finally) get round to ticking those jobs off his to-do list.

GESTURES

Get crafty

Dad is sure to appreciate a home-made gift, so get the kids to cook up a home-made barbecue sauce - to add to a barbecue kit along with a handmade apron and some tongs.

You can also make your own face mask for Dad and Granddad if they don't already have them - a personalised touch might encourage them to wear their masks when they're out and about.

Host a Skype or Zoom brunch

You may not all be able to gather around the special dad in your life, but that doesn't mean you can't all gather around the screen.

Organise a time that works for the family, regardless of where they are in the world, grab a cuppa and bacon and egg brekkie bun and share some laughs.

For extra bonus points have a brunch box delivered for Dad to enjoy and you'll be sure to be the favourite child of 2020 - though weren't you always?!

Quality time

Father's Day is a great opportunity for some quality family time. You can head out for a walk and coffee together, kick a ball around on the beach or in a park, or host a family board game tournament.

And if you really want to make Dad's day, you should probably let him win.