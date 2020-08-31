A couple in their 80s celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary have gone viral after marking the occasion by getting a professional photoshoot in their original wedding outfits.

Nebraska couple Marvin and Lucille Stone decided to don their original attire, with Marvin, 88, wearing his black tuxedo with a matching bow tie and Lucille, 81, a lace gown she'd sewed together by hand.

The couple held hands, danced and posed together as photographer Katie Autry snapped the pair at their happy and tender moments.

Marvin and Lucille Stone (pictured), were first married inside a small Lutheran church in the city of Sterling, Nebraska, in 1960. Photo / Katie Autry Photography

Both Marvin (left) and Lucille (right) wore their original wedding attire to the photoshoot, including the lace wedding gown Lucille sewed herself. Photo / Katie Autry Photography

The couple's intimate moment has since gone viral, with the Stones now garnering attention and love from around the world.

Speaking to photographer Katie Autry, the couple revealed their secret to a lasting marriage.

"One, hard work. Two, be kind to one another. Three, think before you speak. Four, rely on each other's strengths to overcome your weakness. Five, stay strong in your faith," the couple said about their successful marriage.

In 1960, at nearly 29 and 22 years old, Marvin and Lucille got married at a small Lutheran Church in Sterling, Nebraska.

Lucille told Nebraska TV her parents approved of Marvin, and their similar backgrounds helped form a strong bond that'd last forever.

"My dad cried. He was the only one that cried. My mother beamed and they both thought Marvin was just perfect, and that does help when your parents like the person that you're marrying."

The couple held a 60th-anniversary wedding photoshoot this year to celebrate their six-decade milestone. Photo / Katie Autry Photography

Six decades later, Marvin says their values have stood the test of time, forming the strength of their relationship.

"We don't always agree but we have the main focus that we've always had, so it just kind of moves along. We have had similar values and so it has worked out pretty well and, I don't know, we never spent any time considering separating."

Lucille explained that "from day one we have assumed marriage is forever".

"You do what you have to do and by no means have we been perfect in our marriage. We've had arguments. We've had disagreements, but on the big things we're pretty much on the same track."

A Nebraska couple married for 60 years celebrated their anniversary with a spectacular photo shoot in their original wedding outfits. Photo / Katie Autry Photography

Lucille: "From day one we have assumed marriage is forever... We've had disagreements, but on the big things we're pretty much on the same track." Photo / Katie Autry Photography

Their love for one another has warmed hearts, with many gushing over the couple's big moment.

"Truly the most gorgeous bride and handsome groom I have ever seen! Everything is so perfect the smiles, beautiful wedding gown, his suit, flowers, photos! Especially the love shining brightly. Just amazing."

Autry told the Herald it was "truly an honour to get to capture their story" and is glad their story is inspiring couples around the world.