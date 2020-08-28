As face masks become the new fashion item we must wear, local and global fashion designers are creating fashionable masks for the world's high-end buyers.

From Monday, it will be compulsory for everyone aged 12 and over to wear a mask or face covering on public transport and planes under alert level 2.

While many New Zealanders have spent the past few weeks creating and selling their home-made masks, some Kiwi designers are selling masks for the sophisticated shopper.

New Zealand sustainable lifestyle fashion brand Untouched World is selling reusable face masks from $69.

Advertisement

The "Adjustable Helix Face Mask" can be purchased in two sizes and the website states the mask offers "a high level of protection when worn correctly".

"This same best-in-class technology has been scientifically developed for industrial, medical and respiratory health sectors and has been chosen by Nasa for critical life support in the next manned exploration to the moon."

Unfortunately, if you were after a Juliette Hogan printed face mask, its single face mask ($55) and the three-mask bundle ($150) have all sold out online.

RJB, a New Zealand-based men's tailor's store has added face masks to its collection which can be bought from $45.

Masks can be brought in various colours and designs. The website states social distancing should still be practised while wearing the face masks.

Standard Issue is selling a sustainable zero waste cotton face mask on its website for $49.

The zero-waste mask is said to have "a soft next-to-skin feel".

London-based kiwi designer Emilia Wickstead is selling cotton face masks on her website for $69.

Advertisement

The masks are made out of "100% Italian cotton bibiano" and all proceeds from the masks will be donated to the Intensive Care Society "who represent and support all staff who work in Intensive Care Units in the UK".

Wickstead's designs are popular among the royals including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

'

The world's most expensive mask

An Israeli jewellery company is working on what it says will be the world's most expensive face mask, valued at US$1.5 million (NZ$2.2m).

The mask will not likely be a practical accessory to wear. Photo / AP

Associated Press has reported the 18-karat white gold mask will feature 3600 black and white diamonds and will be fitted with top-rated N99 filters.

Yvel Jewellery reported the mask was commissioned by a US-based Chinese businessman.

Advertisement

It is said the buyer requested two things: the mask to completed by the end of the year, and that it would be the priciest in the world.

Not only will it be the most expensive mask, it comes in a hefty weight of 270g, nearly 100 times that of a typical face mask.