Harry and Meghan have officially changed the name of their charity, formerly known as Sussex Royal, to the MWX Foundation.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, stopped using the Sussex Royal brand after stepping down from royal responsibilities this year, writes the Daily Mail.

Megxit prompted negotiation talks that resulted in the couple agreeing not to use the word "royal" as part of their branding.

Now new paperwork has revealed the formal name change to MWX Foundation was registered on August 5.

The name could possibly be an abbreviation for the Markle Windsor Foundation.

At the end of July, Harry and Meghan withdrew a formal notice to change the name of their charitable foundation.

Paperwork stated that the directors, including Harry and Meghan, would change it to the MWX Foundation while it was being dissolved.

A Change of Name notice was then filed within hours of the details becoming public. But under 10 minutes later, a notification from Companies House said the same document had been withdrawn.

Documents also revealed Meghan and five other directors of the charity had stepped down, leaving Harry as sole director.

Harry and Meghan said of the transition that they didn't plan to start a foundation but "rather intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally".

"The creation of this non-profit entity will be in addition to their cause-driven work that they remain deeply committed to.

"While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal', it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name 'Sussex Royal' or any other iteration of 'Royal'."

After announcing the launch of a new charity Archewell in April, the pair said they were "looking forward" to starting the foundation to replace the Sussex Royal brand.



The final step in Sussex Royal's closure comes amid the fallout from new biography Finding Freedom, which exposed the rift among the royals that led to Megxit.

The Duke and Duchess have reportedly been planning to shift their focus to charitable causes.