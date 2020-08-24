A 74-year-old Canadian has proven age is no barrier when it comes to fitness.

Three years ago Joan MacDonald decided to commit to a gruelling fitness regime when high blood pressure and arthritis made it hard for her to walk up and down stairs, according to Metro UK.

So she got a gym membership and changed her diet to include macronutrients and five healthy meals a day. Since then, she's lost more than 25kg and become a social media sensation with more than 800,000 fans.

Her inspiration came after her fitness coach daughter Michelle asked her to look after her health "on the verge of tears".

"Three years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realise that there really isn't any end to it," she wrote on her Instagram account Train With Joan.

"At any moment we can make a decision to change. No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward. When I got started I never imagined I'd be where I am today," she wrote.

"I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication. Each door we step through leads to another door and then another. I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again."

Once she reached her weight loss goal, MacDonald shifted her goals to building muscle and strength training.

She now hosts workout sessions via her social media, aiming to motivate others. She's also released an e-book of fitness tips.

MacDonald works out five days a week in 90-minute sessions including weight lifting.

"I stuck to my guns and never gave up," she said.

"My motto was, 'I don't mind if my changes are slow'. I am going to go at my own pace and this time the changes are going to last the rest of my life."