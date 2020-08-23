He is the Oklahoma boy who broke hearts around the world after issuing an emotional plea begging for a mum and dad.

Now the Department of Human Services in Oklahoma has said there are at least 500 more children in the state who are also wishing for parents.

During a local news segment last week, Jordan, 9, was asked what he would request if he was granted three wishes. His reply: "Family. Family. Family. That's the only wishes I have."

Just 12 hours after his heartbreaking plea, more than 5000 people inquired about adopting him, with the figure since doubling to over 10,000.

Jordan is one of more than 400,000 children currently in foster care across the US, with 7700 children in Oklahoma alone and 500 eagerly awaiting for a "mum and dad" too.

"If we can recruit more foster families and more adoptive families from the story, as well as getting Jordan in his home, that would be just a win-win," Casey White, communications administrator at Oklahoma's DHS, told CNN.

"It really is important that people understand that Jordan is not alone and there are just so many other kids, just like him, who have been through trauma who really need a family who is willing to step forward for them," she said.

Jordan's touching story made headlines around the world on Monday when he told CNN affiliate KFOR, he wants a permanent place to call home.

He was just 3 when he came into the care of the Department of Human Services in Oklahoma. After having spent the last six years in the foster care system, he told the news outlet he just wants a permanent place to call home.

He said he simply wanted a "mum or dad".

"Or just a mum. Or just a dad – I really don't care," he said, adding that he's sad he also doesn't get to see his little brother who was recently adopted.

"The reason it's important is because so I could have some people to talk to any time I need to. I hope one of y'all pick me."

The boy explained that if he could go anywhere in the world, he'd choose to go to "an adoption party for a home".

After the segment aired, the department was inundated with thousands of adoption requests.

"I'm in the process of reading through those profiles to select a family to try to move forward with," state worker Christopher Marlowe said.

He said Jordan had "been through a whole lot".

"We've had a couple of families that expressed interest in adoption but after we did disclosures, the families decided that it wasn't the right fit for them or their family at this time, so we've had some difficulty finding placement for him."

However he is "very hopeful" this is going to be the breakthrough they needed to find Jordan a home.

Since the boy's desperate plea went viral, the state worker said he has had to recruit other staff to help go through the staggering number of applications.

He now expects Jordan to be part of a loving family within six months.

The department said Jordan is unaware of his viral fame as they want to be careful not to get his hopes up after being let down previously.

The state is also hoping to find a family based in Oklahoma to keep Jordan and his brother Braison close to each other.

"His brother's adoptive family has been agreeable to that and even if things go well, they said they would be willing to take them out on day passes so they could spend some good quality time together," Marlowe said.

Jordan and his younger brother Braison, pictured three years ago. Photo / Supplied

Many have also taken to social media after hearing about Jordan's touching plea with some saying they would welcome him to their home in a heartbeat.

"Pray he finds a home – such a sweet boy! I wish to take him but I'm NT Canada. Please someone adopt this poor boy who just wants a family! Sad he's alone his brother's got a home, not him. Breaks my heart," one woman wrote on Facebook.

"Wish I lived in Oklahoma. I would take him and he would have my son to play with," wrote another.

"I will give him a forever home… and I would give him all the love I have and treat him like my own," a third person said.