New Zealand has been the target of criticism by lockdown opponents overseas who have slammed the Government's Covid policies as too strict.

When an overseas Twitter account yesterday described New Zealand as a "hellhole" because of the country's current lockdown rules, Kiwis on Twitter responded in the best possible way: by sharing photos of their day and describing what life is like in the New Zealand "hellhole" with a good dose of Kiwi sarcasm.

"You can't leave. And you can't easily have people in. And you're back in lockdown in major parts of the country. And the quarantine camps are public knowledge. Your country is a hellhole," the account @LockdownNo replied to a New Zealander on Twitter.

You can't leave. And you can't easily have people in. And you're back in lockdown in major parts of the country. And the quarantine camps are public knowledge. Your country is a hellhole. — No Lockdown (@LockdownNo) August 21, 2020

The reply led to a flood of #nzhellhole posts, featuring the many ways Kiwis are making it through lockdown in the country.

Advertisement

The posts featured the many ways New Zealanders are allowed to be out and about closer to home, despite level 3 restrictions in Auckland and level 2 restrictions for the rest of the country.

Terrible, horrible views in #NZHellhole and I have to be stuck behind this glass barricade that I’m sure is electrified if I dare even touch it pic.twitter.com/WhrKHLTHgt — JENN | #BlackLivesMatter (@TheRealJHow) August 22, 2020

People posted photos of their takeaway coffees and pastries, their sunny beach walks and the many other ways New Zealand differs from the "quarantine camp" description others have used.

Kiwis on Twitter used funny captions for their photos, describing their outdoor activities as ways to escape the "hellhole".

My son was trying to escape detection by hiding inside a wave yesterday, its extreme the lengths you have to go to in this #NZHellhole pic.twitter.com/hiwJ971vpz — Jacqueline (@jackie_hobbins) August 22, 2020

Busted! They've even co-opted the wildlife into vehicle check points! Where will it end! #NZHellhole pic.twitter.com/27nAVpzzOb — Ginger Midget (@rantydragon) August 22, 2020

"Early morning flee to the hills to escape the tyranny of the #NZHellhole," one Twitter user posted, showing a photo of the trail he was exploring on his mountain bike.

Early morning flee to the hills to escape the tyranny of the #NZHellhole. Even managed to evade the armed kereru patrols. 😬#phillbikes #mountainbiking pic.twitter.com/45kwVJT7GX — Phill Sherring (@PhillSherring) August 22, 2020

so awful here in the #NZHellhole that good looking freedom just too bright pic.twitter.com/xIO1x5yhpZ — Joy Liddicoat (@internetrights) August 22, 2020

"#NZHellhole disastrous morning: favourite café had sold out of my favourite cake, so I had to settle for a perfectly warmed berry Danish with my coffee while watching families & friends walk, cycle, scoot, skateboard down the slightly less busy than normal road. Oh the humanity," another Kiwi Twitter user shared.

"Awful day here in the #NZHellhole. The Nelson Market was cancelled so had to get fresh-baked bread and organic sausages from the Farmers' Market instead. Off for a stroll in native bush this afternoon and maybe go to a movie. O the tyranny of this jackbooted regime," another New Zealander posted.

Awful day here in the #NZHellhole. The Nelson Market was cancelled so had to get fresh-baked bread and organic sausages from the Farmers’ Market instead. Off for a stroll in native bush this afternoon and maybe go to a movie. O the tyranny of this jackbooted regime. pic.twitter.com/rUv103DOSt — Mike Dickison (@adzebill) August 22, 2020

Children playing Saturday morning jr football (soccer).



Gotta appreciate the benevolent nature of our captures for allowing this to happen. #Ōtepoti #Dunedin #NZHellhole pic.twitter.com/jU5asgQzG6 — Paul Le Comte (@five15design) August 22, 2020

Was taken away last night, kept my phone, I think they found the vege garden , super claustrophobic they don't even cut the croissants correctly #NZHellhole pic.twitter.com/5C1kKWTy8r — mike button (@usertwentyfive) August 22, 2020

"The pattern in my flat white was not very detailed," another Twitter user sarcastically complained.