Controversial British TV host Piers Morgan has urged the Queen to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles, following an election speech by the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle was a surprise guest on Michelle Obama's When All Women Vote online event on Thursday and appeared to share her criticism of Donald Trump ahead of the US election.

Speaking from her new $20 million Montecito mansion, the Duchess said: "We vote to honour those who came before us and to protect those that come after us ... that's what community is all about and that's specifically what this election is all about.

"We all know what's at stake this year. I know it, I think all of you certainly know it if you are here at this fun event with us.

"You're just as mobilised and energised to see the change we all need and deserve. This fight is worth fighting and we all need to be out there mobilising to have our voices heard.

"If you aren't part of the solution, you're part of the problem. If you are complacent, you are complicit."

She added: "This fight is worth fighting and we all have to be out there mobilising to have our voices heard.

"We can make a difference in this election and we will make a difference in this election."

Her comments were met by fierce criticism from Morgan, who accused her of breaching royal protocol. Traditionally royals are not advised to share political opinions publicly.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan urged the Queen to remove Harry and Meghan's titles.

The Good Morning Britain host wrote: "The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can't remain as royals and spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way."

He added: "Last time I checked she's still calling herself the Duchess of Sussex."

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals earlier this year – though they still hold the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It's not the first time Meghan has had strong words for the US President.

Meghan detailed why she didn't like Trump in a 2016 interview on US talk show.

She said: "It's really the moment I go. We film Suits in Toronto and I might just stay in Canada.

"Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right?"