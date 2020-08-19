A plus-sized model is furious a strawberry-patterned dress she wore in January has recently turned into a sensation online, saying when she wore it she was put on a worst dressed list.

Plus sized model Tess Holliday shared photos of herself in the dress on Instagram yesterday, saying: "I like how this dress had me on worst dressed lists when I wore it in January to the Grammys, but now bc a bunch of skinny ppl wore it on TikTok everyone cares.

"To sum it up: our society hates fat people, especially when we are winning."

Holliday said the different treatment was proof that "society hates fat people". Photo / Getty/Instagram

The dress, designed by New York based Lirika Matoshi, has become wildly popular in recent weeks, with Vogue calling it the "dress of the summer".

Advertisement

"I think people are seeing the dress as an escape from life right now," Matoshi told the NY Post earlier this month. She told the Post the demand for the dress had increased 738 per cent in the first 10 days of August as the dress went viral, compared to her July sales.

Being popular in the middle of a pandemic, it also comes with a matching face mask.

The dress has its own #stawberrydress hashtag on TikTok with more than 7.5 million views.

Holliday received support on Instagram with more than 139,000 and people liking her post and more than 3300 commenting.

Many commenters told her she looked "amazing", "perfect" and "divine".

Another was more critical , saying: "Honey u were on worst dressed because you wore a cottagecore picnic dress to the GRAMMYS".



-Additional reporting, NZ Herald