Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship with father Charles "runs hot and cold", royal author Omid Scobie says.

Speaking to UK TV show Royal Beat, Scobie shared an insight into the father-son relationship, writes The Sun.

He brought up the family portrait taken to mark Charles's 70th birthday. Reports say the photo was an "absolute nightmare" to take because of the failing relationship between William and Harry.

But Scobie said it was the brothers' relationship with their father which was the real issue.

"Someone close to Prince Charles (said) this was a headache to arrange," he said.

"Of course schedules do come into that but the other reason I was given was that the boys have in the past run hot and cold with their father.

"He's not just their father, he's also the future king and their boss – he's the purse keeper.

"There are many political things here which can feed into a very up and down relationship, and it was felt by those at Clarence House that it was a headache to put together."

The authors of Finding Freedom claimed the photo was difficult to arrange as "neither Harry or William made much of an effort to make themselves available."

The 70th birthday photo features the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children along with Meghan and Harry.

The Prince of Wales can be seen sitting on a bench with Prince George on his lap while the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Charlotte sit next to him.

Meghan and Harry insist they had nothing to do with the biography.

Scobie said he hadn't spoken to them directly, but the authors' note in the book says "when appropriate", they spoke to "the couple themselves".