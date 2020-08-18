Prince Harry has woken up to racism after seeing the attacks made on his wife Meghan.

Biographer Omid Scobie - who wrote the book Finding Freedom about the royal couple - suggested Harry's marriage to the 39-year-old former actress will have opened his eyes to the issues and abuse faced by people around the world.

He told True Royalty TV: "Harry's journey to wokeness has been very public.

"Witnessing Meghan face racist remarks and commentary would have been the first time he'd seen someone he was close to affected by it in a certain way."

Scobie believes Harry will open up about his past mistakes, including dressing up as a Nazi at a party, which he has apologised for in the past.

And in 2009, an old video surfaced showing the then-21-year-old prince using a racial slur towards Army friend Ahmed Raza Khan.

Buckingham Palace said at the time: "Prince Harry fully understands how offensive this term can be and is extremely sorry."

Now, Scobie said: "He's on a journey and I do think at some point we'll hear him talk about that journey.

Meghan made Harry more aware of racism, according to a royal biographer. Photo / Getty Images

"At the moment he's still educating himself. Maybe he feels he's not there yet."

Earlier this month Harry, 35, insisted that tackling the issue of racism is "not down to the Black community" and said the whole world must come together to get to the root of the problem.

In a virtual interview with US civil rights leader Rashad Robinson for the Colour of Change initiative, he said: "We have to go to the root of the problem, and actually fix it there.

"It's going to take every single one of us. This is not down to the Black community. This is down to every single person that is on the planet right now."

An interview snippet was shared on Instagram with the caption: "Inequality is not unfortunate like a car accident, it has been manufactured."

The caption continued: "Prince Harry and @iamrashadrobinson talked candidly about systematic racism, hate online and people with privilege, using their privilege for change."