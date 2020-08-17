A royal biographer has claimed that Prince Harry yelled "what the hell is going on" at the Queen.

The Duke is said to have been furious at the Queen's dresser when she was unable to help Meghan Markle try on a tiara she wanted to wear at her 2018 wedding, according to the Sun.

The exchange was revealed by author Omid Scobie in an interview about his biography Finding Freedom, which documents Meghan and Harry's story.

Scobie claimed the royals would "stop at nothing to make Meghan's life difficult".

He then revealed that a furious Harry called the Queen to complain about her dresser Angela Kelly, annoyed that she wasn't able to fulfil Meghan's request at short notice.

"Harry had to intervene. He called his grandmother and said, 'I don't know what the hell is going on. This woman needs to make this work for my future wife'," Scobie said.

"Harry felt that there were those within the institution that would stop at nothing at the very least to make Meghan's life difficult.

"Meghan didn't get to try the tiara on again until a few days before the wedding."

He also revealed that William and Harry "barely speak" these days, saying the relationship broke down over Megxit.

"I think really where it went wrong for Harry and Meghan and the Cambridges was that decision to go public with the road map to their new working model.

Prince Harry wasn't happy with the Queen's dresser. Photo / Getty Images

"The statements weren't discussed internally. That's really what caused the most amount of hurt to William, because he wears two hats.

"He's not just the brother, he's also future king and he felt that damaged the reputation of the family.

"That it put family business out into the public domain when it should've been discussed privately and there was a lot of hurt there that continues to this day."

Scobie said Kate Middleton made the gap in the relationship wider.

"If I'm being honest — and that's highlighted throughout the book — the relationship between Meghan and Kate really never progressed that far.

"Meghan felt there wasn't much effort made on Kate's side to look after her during some of the darker moments, particularly during her pregnancy."