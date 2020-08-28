It's easy to take some foods for granted, they're so much part and parcel of everyday life. Like butter. We cook and bake with it and chances are it's always on the table but rarely do we give it a thought. Since the early domestication of animals around 10,000 years ago, butter has been part of the human diet. Butter can be made from the milk of any ruminant but these days it's most commonly made with cow's milk. Sheep's milk has twice the fat content of cow's milk, water buffalo milk has twice as much fat again, goat's milk fat has smaller molecules and is more digestible but lacks carotene, so is white. Yak's milk has less lactose and more protein than cow's milk, while camel's milk is incredibly high in vitamin C.

In ancient times butter would be made by half-filling a goat's skin with milk, inflating it with air and then sealing before being rocked over a contraption of ropes on a tripod of sticks, until the fat separated out to form butter. You can still see it made this way in parts of Africa and the Near East.

A delicious pat of sweet homemade butter can be achieved with greater ease, simply by half-filling a clean jar with cream, adding a pinch of salt, along with a few small sterilised stones (wash well and put into 150C oven for 10 minutes, cool. thoroughly before using). Shake the jar until the cream separates and becomes soft, lightly golden butter. Tip off all the liquid and shape into a pat with a couple of spoons or forks (you can still sometimes find ridged butter boards in junk shops that were made for this purpose) and you are ready to enjoy your own fresh, homemade butter.

Butter is such an incredible food with so many diverse applications, all depending on its temperature. When butter is hard you can use it to make flaky pastry and croissants where it gives a delicious puffy flake. Melt it until it's really hot and blend into eggs (add a little vinegar or lemon) to create decadent emulsified sauces like hollandaise and bearnaise. Simmer a block of butter until the water has evaporated and the solids separate (skim off the solids that float to the surface and then strain it discarding the solids in the bottom) to create the clear golden fat we know as clarified butter or ghee. Ghee is widely used in Indian cooking and has a much higher smoke point than butter (252C compared to 190C for regular butter) and it also has a much longer shelf life than regular butter.

In baking, fresh butter reigns. Here's to the pleasures of butter for the cake tin.

Prune and Almond Cake with Pears

ANNABEL SAYS: Butter's ability to form a pale soft, fluffy cream when beaten with sugar is integral to so many good cake recipes. This creaming process creates a stable network of fat, sugar and air that helps cakes rise and makes them fluffier and more tender. You need to take care to NOT melt the butter, it should just be soft enough to leave a thumbprint when you press it, as once melted, butter never returns to its creamy, emulsified state.

Ready in 1 hour 20 minutes

Serves 12

2 pears or apples, peeled and cored

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp each ground cloves and ginger

200g butter, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups ground almonds

1 cup finely chopped prunes

½ cup finely chopped crystallised ginger

1 cup plain flour

½ cup buttermilk or yoghurt

2 Tbsp runny honey, to glaze

Preheat oven to 160C fan bake. Grease the sides of a 23-24cm diameter cake tin and line the base with baking paper.

Cut pears or apples lengthwise into very thin slices. Toss with lemon juice, ground cloves and ginger and set aside.

Beat butter and sugar until light and creamy. Beat in eggs one at a time, then zest and vanilla. Gently fold in ground almonds, prunes and ginger, then fold in flour and buttermilk or yoghurt until just combined. Do not over-mix.

Spoon into tin and arrange pears on top in an overlapping pattern, drizzling with any juices. Bake until set and golden (50-60 minutes). Brush with honey while hot and allow to cool in the tin.

Store in an airtight container for up to a week.

Caramel Sultana Cake. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Caramel Sultana Cake

ANNABEL SAYS: This easy "one-pot" cake is such an old family favourite. My mother always made it with 100 per cent white flour but I prefer the slightly denser texture you get when you use half wholemeal flour.

Ready in 1 hour 45 mins

Serves 12-16

600g sultanas, or a mixture of sultanas and dried cranberries

250g diced butter, at room temperature

3 eggs

1½ packed cups dark muscovado sugar or soft brown sugar

½ cup natural yoghurt

1½ cups wholemeal flour

1½ cups self-raising flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp almond extract (optional)

Zest of 1 orange, finely grated

Preheat oven to 150C fan bake. Line the base and sides of a 23cm-diameter cake tin with baking paper or brown paper.

Place dried fruit in a large pot, add enough water to fully cover and bring to a boil. Remove from heat, stand for 10 minutes then drain thoroughly. Stir butter into hot sultanas until melted. Stir in eggs, sugar and yoghurt, then gently stir in all remaining ingredients until just evenly combined. Do not over-mix.

Pour into prepared tin and bake until the cake is golden and firm and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean (1½ hours). Cool.

If not eating at once, store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Tender Ginger Loaf. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Tender Ginger Loaf

ANNABEL SAYS: This mixture can also be baked as muffins. Use a 12-hole Texas muffin tin and bake for 20-25 minutes.

Ready in 55 mins

Serves 12

150g butter

½ cup soft brown sugar

½ cup golden syrup

1 tsp baking soda

4 eggs

1 cup milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

2½ cups self-raising flour

1 Tbsp ground ginger

2 tsp cinnamon

½ cup finely chopped crystallised ginger (optional)

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Grease an 8-cup capacity loaf tin and line the base and sides with baking paper.

Warm butter, sugar and golden syrup in a large pot over a low heat until butter is melted. Remove from heat and whisk in baking soda. Whisk in eggs, one at a time, then milk and vanilla extract. Stir in flour, ground ginger and cinnamon until smooth then stir in crystallised ginger, if using.

Pour into prepared tin and bake until the loaf is golden and bounces back when pressed (45 minutes). Cool in the tin for 10 minutes before transferring to a rack to cool.

It will keep in an airtight container for 3-4 days and freezes well.