NSW police have laid a second serious assault charge against a former Miss USA living in Australia.

Brittany Nicole Poteet, 34, has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The first charge relating to allegedly whipping her ex-fiance with a dog chain was joined in Burwood court on Thursday by the second charge which relates to allegedly breaking the man's nose.

Police allege the glamorous former pageant winner, who is known as Nikki Poteet, allegedly committed the assaults on the 43-year-old man earlier this year at his home in the inner-western Sydney suburb of Croydon.

Advertisement

Poteet, a southern belle from a well-connected family in Virginia, USA, who came to live in Australia in 2014, entered a plea of not guilty in June to the first charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both charges have now been adjourned to Burwood Local Court in September.

Poteet has recently been living with her new partner, Indigenous artist Nathan Peckham in the NSW regional city of Dubbo.

While living in Australia, Poteet has performed as a female wrestler for Kingdom Wrestling Entertainment.

Poteet won the Miss Globe Australia 2019 beauty pageant and has a bachelor of Biomedical Engineering and a masters of Nuclear Engineering

Her grandfather was the dean of faculties of private men's tertiary institution, Hampden-Sydney College, one of the USA's oldest universities.

Her grandmother is a legacy alumni of the Virginia Commonwealth University, and her uncle is a former dean of medicine at the same institution.

In 2011, Poteet was crowned Miss Virginia USA, and went on to compete at the national Miss USA pageant.

Advertisement

However, Poteet was forced to hand back her Miss United States crown after she posted a picture of herself wearing it on Facebook with the caption "Miss Alcoholic USA".

In 2013, having lost her pageant crown, Miss Poteet registered her own corporation with the intention of establishing her own beauty pageant, however no pageants eventuated.

In March 2013, Richmond County, Virginia police arrested Poteet following a dispute with her ex-boyfriend, James McElroy, NBC news reported.

Charged with misdemeanour assault and battery, Poteet faced a Richmond court in May 2013.

The judge dismissed the charges after prosecutors told the court McElroy was no longer able to recall the incident.

The same year, McElroy was charged with possession and distribution of methamphetamines and in 2016 took his own life.

Advertisement

In Australia, Poteet has worked briefly for a recruitment consultancy firm in the energy sector.

In 2016, she was a guest speaker for women's business networking group, Business In Heels, promoting an anti-ageing skincare product called Nerium.