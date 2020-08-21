The things we love about picnics aren't just relegated to summer living. As long as you're rugged up warm, dining outdoors at this time of year delivers an invigorating sense of freedom, blows out the cobwebs and assuages our primal instincts for a nature fix.

Winter picnics have their advantages — you don't have to worry about sandflies or wasps and, thanks to the cold and the position of the sun, you aren't nearly as likely to get food poisoning or sunburn.

The English go big on fancy rugs and hampers and poached fish and smart club sandwiches feature large on their picnic menus. The Americans tend to tables chairs and cutlery and favour things like fried chicken, potato salad, barbecued meats and every imaginanable version of hot dogs. Here in New Zealand, our Kiwi picnic traditions trend to veer towards a casual "gather and go" approach.

Recently, at a little cafe in Waipara, I enjoyed a fabulous hot bratwurst roll, which seemed like the perfect idea for a picnic. Consisting of nothing more than a long crusty roll with a lick of mustard, a hot bratwurst sausage and a pile of creamy apple cabbage and coriander slaw, it was so simple but so good, the ultimate low-effort fare. All you need to do whip up a slaw and pack it into a container, add a jar of mustard, some rolls and bratwurst (pre-cooked so just need heating through) and you're done. If you didn't want to light a fire or heat up a barbecue you could simply heat up some frankfurters and store them in a wide-mouthed thermos covered with boiling water.

My friend Lena makes amazing chicken sandwiches for picnics. You can use a roast chicken or three poached chicken breasts, discarding the bones, fat and skin.

Shred or dice the flesh finely and mix with ½ cup best-quality mayonnaise, 1-2 stalks very finely chopped celery, 3 Tbsp toasted pine nuts, 1 small well-drained can of crushed pineapple, 2 Tbsp finely chopped tarragon, parsley or rocket, 1 Tbsp lemon juice, salt and lots of freshly ground pepper to taste. Chill the mixture and, when you are ready to serve, spread it thickly over fresh sliced bread. If you don't like the idea of the pineapple, you can leave it out but I promise you (and I'm not a canned pineapple fan) it's a very delicious combination.

Sometimes I'll just pack up a lunch to take up to the garden. Vine and fruit tree prunings make great firewood for a barbecue to reheat a pot of soup and cook flatbreads (as well as steaks or sausages). And everyone loves the sweet finish of a fruity muffin.

Moroccan pumpkin and chickpea soup

ANNABEL SAYS: This is such a simple satisfying soup that reheats and travels well. You can also bulk it up with extra chunks of veges such as carrots or kūmara and turn it into a vegetable tagine.

Ready in 45 mins

Serves 6

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

1 Tbsp coarsely grated fresh ginger

2 Tbsp ras el hanout or Moroccan spice mix

1kg pumpkin, peeled, cored and cut into chunks

400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained or 1½ cups cooked chickpeas

6 cups water

1 vege stock cube or 2 tsp miso paste

400g can chopped tomatoes in juice

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup chopped coriander leaves, to garnish

Heat oil in a large pot and cook onion, ginger and spice mix over a medium heat until softened (8 minutes).

Add all other ingredients except coriander. Cover and simmer until pumpkin is very tender and starting to break up (about 20 minutes). Adjust seasoning and stir through the coriander. Serve in heated bowls. The soup keeps in the fridge for 4-5 days and freezes well.

Pita pockets. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Pita pockets

ANNABEL SAYS: It's so easy to make your own pita breads, just be sure to check the use-by date on the yeast hasn't expired. These taste best the day they are made but the dough will keep fresh in a covered container in the fridge for 2 or 3 days so pitas can be cooked to order.

Ready in 30 mins + rising

Makes 10 large pita pockets

1 cup warm (not hot) water

1½ tsp dried yeast

1 tsp sugar

2 cups high-grade flour, plus extra to knead

1 tsp salt

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, to brush

Put warm water into a large mixing bowl, sprinkle with yeast and sugar and allow to stand for 5-10 minutes until yeast starts to bubble. Stir well, then add flour and salt. Mix until it comes together in a soft ball of dough. Cover the bowl and leave to rise for 30-40 minutes in a warm place until doubled in size.

Punch down the dough, which will be quite soft, and turn out on to a clean board. Use a little flour to knead dough into a smooth ball — it should be quite sticky. You can chill the dough at this stage until it is needed.

Divide dough into 10 balls and flatten each into a disc on a lightly floured board. Sprinkle with a little flour and roll each into a circle about 14cm in diameter and 5mm thick. Brush with oil, leaving a 1cm border unoiled around the edge. Fold in half and press out thinly to create a half round (the dough will be quite soft), pressing to seal unoiled edges.

Preheat a heavy-based frying pan (unoiled) or barbecue hot plate on high. Cook pita breads in the pan or on the hot plate until they start to puff, then flip to cook the other side (about 1 minute each side). To bake pitas in the oven, place a baking stone or oven tray in oven and preheat to 220C fanbake. Place prepared pitas on heated stone or tray and cook for about 3-4 minutes until they puff up like balloons.

Rhubarb and raspberry picnic muffins. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Rhubarb and Raspberry Picnic Muffins

ANNABEL SAYS: Rhubarb season is upon us at last. If you have a rhubarb plant be sure to remove any budding seed stems as they appear as the plant will put its energy into seeding rather than making juicy new stalks. Plums, apricots or any other tangy fruit also work really well in these easy muffins.

Ready in 50 mins

Makes 12

2 cups chopped rhubarb (about 2 stalks, halved lengthways and chopped)

1 cup soft brown sugar, plus 1 Tbsp to sweeten rhubarb

140g butter, at room temperature

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

¾ cup natural yoghurt

2 cups wholemeal flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries

CRUMBLE TOPPING

¼ cup slivered almonds

2 Tbsp wholemeal flour

2 Tbsp rolled oats

2 Tbsp soft brown sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

30g butter, melted

Preheat oven to 170C fanbake. Line 12 muffin pans with baking paper or paper cases.

To make the crumble topping, combine dry ingredients in a bowl, add melted butter and mix to combine. Set aside.

Combine the rhubarb and 1 Tbsp of the soft brown sugar in a small bowl. Beat together butter and remaining 1 cup sugar until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla and beat well. Mix in yoghurt, then add flour, baking powder and baking soda and gently fold to combine.

Divide mixture between prepared muffin pans. Top with rhubarb mixture, raspberries and then the crumble topping. Bake until the tops are golden and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean (20-25 minutes).

Allow to cool before turning out. Store in an airtight container for up to a week. These also freeze well. Thaw and reheat briefly to serve.