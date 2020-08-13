As coronavirus rears it's ugly head once more in New Zealand, you may have found yourself spending a bit more time in the kitchen than usual.

But one can only have so many pieces of toast before things begin to look particularly grim on the culinary front.

With the nation in level 2, and Auckland in level 3, takeaways are still available to most. However, it can be a pretty daunting time to head out of the house - especially for those who live with compromised immunity, or the elderly.

But that doesn't mean you can't get creative in your own home and enjoy the taste of some iconic takeaways without having to even get out of your Pj's.

From the iconic Big Mac to the Colonel's secret recipe, here's how to make some of the most famous fast-food menu items at home.

KFC chicken

A British man who devoted 18 months to trying to recreate KFC chicken claims he has finally nailed the recipe during the lockdown.

Finally satisfied with his experiments, Dan Fell decided to share his very own KFC recipe, claiming it really does taste like the Colonel's chicken.

In a video he shared on Twitter, Fell explains how he makes his KFC chicken at home — and everyone went crazy for it.

The post has received at least 2500 likes with people branding him a "hero".

Here's how to make Fell's dish:

KFC chicken.

Chicken McNuggets

One enterprising 19-year-old chef is enlightening the world with the secret to a fan-favourite McDonald's recipe: chicken McNuggets.

So popular is the tutorial, titled The coveted McNuggets, it has surpassed 27 million views on TikTok with some even claiming they're better than the real thing.

Joshuah Nishi, 19, is only in his first year of college in the US but his guided recipes on TikTok reveal a wealth of knowledge. He now has 1.6 million followers thanks to his home fast-food how-tos, but by far his McNugget recipe is his most popular to date.

The recipe is as simple as cutting chicken breast into cubes, blending and creating a "dry mix".

McNuggets.

Follow the instructions below.

McDonald's McMuffin

Like food outlets around the country, the global pandemic has forced mega-franchise McDonald's to close its doors. But that doesn't mean it can't spread the McJoy in other ways.

Macca's released the recipe for the popular Sausage and Egg McMuffin for those in self-isolation to recreate at home.

With just five ingredients, here's how to recreate McDonald's for breakfast at home.

McMuffin.

English muffin:

Toast until golden brown.

75g sausage meat: Season with a pinch of salt and pepper then shape into balls. Flatten into patty shapes and cook under a preheated grill for six to seven minutes on each side (or as per instructions on packaging).

Eggs: Brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan. Pour in just enough water to cover the base then bring to the boil. Crack the eggs into the rings, cover the pan and cook for two to three minutes.

American cheese slice: Assemble your McMuffin by layering the patty and egg on top of a slice of cheese.

Potato: To make a hash brown, grate the potato into a bowl. Mix in an egg then season with salt and pepper. Heat some oil in a pan then add a spoonful of the mix. Flatten and cook until golden brown on both sides.

Big Mac

Lower Hutt woman Liz McGimpsey took matters into her own hands and created home-made McDonald's during New Zealand's first lockdown.

"It definitely tasted more wholesome than a Big Mac sauce, it was delicious, but it was definitely more filling than a Big Mac burger from McDonald's."

Big Mac.

Method

1. Combine all the sauce ingredients in a bowl and chill.

2. To make the patties, season the mince with salt and pepper and form into four balls using about 1/3 cup mince each. Place each on to a square of baking paper and flatten to form into circles. Heat oil in a large fry pan over high heat. Cook patties for 1-2 minutes each side until lightly charred and cooked through. Remove from heat and keep warm.

3. Slice each bun into three and lightly toast.

4. Assemble the burgers: spread a little sauce over the bottom base, top with chopped onion, shredded lettuce, slice of cheese, a patty and some pickle slices. Top with the middle bun layer, and spread with more Big Mac sauce, onion, lettuce, pickles, beef patty and then finish with more sauce. Top with burger lid to serve.