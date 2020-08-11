Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney has taken to social media to break her silence, following racism backlash and an apparent fallout with the royal.

Stylist Mulroney shared on Instagram she was "in the worst state" following the incident and it was her family who got her through.

Mulroney has not been seen in public in months but shared the message to celebrate her twin sons, Brian and John, turning 10. She shared a video of her husband Ben carrying a birthday cake into the garden of their Toronto home.

In a heartfelt message, she wrote: "Happy 10th to my twin babies. My incredible family have had to witness mum in the worst state.

"These two boys have not left my side and gave me the will to live and work hard when everything fell apart. They deserve the best birthday. Only up from here."

Loyal fans welcomed Mulroney back to social media, where she has not posted for eight weeks, following the scandal involving influencer Sasha Exeter.

Exeter accused her of abusing her white privilege in a social media showdown that went viral.

On the recent post, one fan wrote: "You made a bad judgment call. But you are human. We all make mistakes. Sadly yours cost you more than they cost most people in your industry.

"A lot of people know you're sorry and you can't keep beating yourself up. You gotta move forward. You have four people cheering you on at home. You can and will rebuild yourself from the person you are today. You are a good person. Keep your chin up. It is gonna get better I promise @jessicamulroney."

A source told the Sun: "As soon as she posted this, people immediately began DMing to each other in both media and society circles, here in Canada – and beyond – which, let's face it, was probably exactly the reaction she wanted.

"Jessica certainly does not miss an opportunity, for it to be on the same day as the release of Meghan and Harry's biography, Finding Freedom, it's a good attempt to steal some of the thunder."

However, not everyone welcomed Mulroney's return to social media, with some followers taking the opportunity to mock her instead.

One follower claimed Mulroney had been "dumped" by Markle, to which she fired back: "Fake news. Just stop."

Mulroney previously apologised for her behaviour on social media amid claims she was a "bully" and a "racist". She was also later dropped from bridal show I Do, Redo with bosses at Canada's CTV network saying her comments clashed with their "commitment to diversity and equality".

She also lost her job on ABC's Good Morning America, along with a number of fashion deals and was reported to have fallen out with Markle over the row also.