As Auckland heads back into level 3 lockdown, many of us are feeling that all too familiar anxiety we felt during the March nationwide lockdown.

While the rest of the country remains in level 2, it doesn't make the experience of the unknown any less daunting for Kiwis.

Whether it's worries over our wellbeing and the health of our loved ones, our jobs, or the economy, stresses can start to pile up and become overwhelming.

Psychotherapist and mental health advocate Kyle MacDonald says it's important to remember how we dealt with lockdown last time.

Advertisement

"Take the time to talk to your partner or whānau about what worked for you last time. Experience is our best resource," he tells the Herald.

"Then it's important to focus on the present and not let our minds run away with worry."

Here are some practical tips to keep anxiety at bay during level 3 lockdown.



Keep active

It's understandable if you don't feel like working out at the moment, and with gyms closed we have an excuse. But it's important to stay active and get some fresh air each day, even if it's just a quick walk around the block with the other members of your bubble.

"It's time to bring those daily walks back. We probably let some of the good habits we made during the last lockdown slip," MacDonald says.

"Take a walk around the block and have a break from those in your bubble."

Stay connected

While some of us may have several people in our bubble, some will be spending lockdown alone. Staying at home can leave us feeling isolated and lonely, which can make anxiety worse.

It's important that we have someone we can call or message to stay in touch - and that we're checking in on each other. Call your mum or set up a group call with friends to play a game. We're all Zoom experts by now - maybe it's time to bring back virtual happy hour with your friends or a family quiz night.

Advertisement

Keep up good nutrition

It's tempting to get stuck back into the comfort food and snacks during lockdown. But while MacDonald says it's important to maintain normal healthy eating habits, we shouldn't feel guilty about the lockdown baking.

"We're not always going to make the best decisions when it comes to food in these circumstances but let's not beat ourselves up about it. Just keep to a normal, balanced diet," he says.

And another reminder that there's no need to panic-buy when we line up at the supermarket.

"Make a plan to support your 'rational mind' - make a list and stick to it, or challenge yourself to only make meals from what you already have in the cupboard," MacDonald says.

"And distract while shopping - wearing headphones and listening to music, the radio or podcasts is a good way to do this."

Stay calm

The overload of information in the news and on social media can get overwhelming pretty quickly.

Advertisement

"I'm a big fan of taking breaks from social media. Over the next couple days, we'll see a flurry of misinformation," MacDonald says.

"Focus on what's in front of you and care for the people around you. We've done this before and our greatest resource is each other."

Whether it's going offline for an hour or so each day, or taking some time out for a cup of tea and a pamper, it's important to make self-care a priority.

Express your feelings

We all need to vent our frustration at what's going on in the world. It can easily feel like we've taken steps backward by going back into lockdown.

It's okay to have negative feelings about the current situation and to express them - whether that's over the phone to a friend, to a family member in your bubble, or through journaling.

Get those thoughts out in the open or on paper, it'll help you to process what's going on.

Advertisement

‌

‌

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE

: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE

: 0800 543 354

Advertisement

NEED TO TALK?

Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS

: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE

: 0800 376 633 or text 234

Advertisement

There are lots of places to get support. For others,

.

mentalhealth.org.nzmentalhealth.org.nz