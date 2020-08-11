Nuggie fans rejoice! McDonald's is planning to give away 1 million Chicken McNuggets to hungry fans who are keen to queue up for them tomorrow.

After a challenging 2020 and as Kiwis hit the depths of winter, Macca's wanted to share the love with their fans.

From 9am tomorrow morning, the fast-food giant will be giving away 1 million pieces of the popular snack for one day only until they're all eaten — so nuggie lovers will need to be in quick or face missing out.

Fans keen to get their hands on a six-pack of delicious need to download the McDonald's app and redeem the digital voucher at their closest Macca's, with no purchase required.

The giveaway comes after chicken nuggets became a hot topic on social media as Kiwis longed for their nuggie fix.

"It became clear during lockdown that Chicken McNuggets are a firm favourite so we decided to shout Kiwis a six-pack and celebrate 35 years of love for them," McDonald's managing director Dave Howse said.

Chicken McNuggets are made with 100 per cent New Zealand chicken breast raised in the Waikato region and coated in crispy tempura.

Macca's annual chicken order equates to just over 3.75 million tonnes, all of which is reared by 30 farmers based in the Waikato region.

Some nuggets about McNuggets:

• Chicken McNuggets were first offered on New Zealand menus in 1985

• Chicken McNuggets are available in four shapes – the bone, the bell, the boot and the ball

• Rene Arend, McDonald's first executive chef, created the Chicken McNugget recipe in 1979

• In America, Chicken McNugget dipping sauce is available in seven varieties, including the Sweet 'n Sour and BBQ options available in New Zealand

• Szechuan Sauce is McDonald's most sought after limited edition dipping sauce. Released in New Zealand earlier in 2020, the sauce ran out in some restaurants within hours.