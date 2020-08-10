The Queen's official tea supplier has shared the secret to the perfect brew.

English company Twinings has supplied the British monarchy with tea since it was first "honoured" by Queen Victoria in 1837, writes the Daily Mail.

The brand's director of corporate relations Stephen Twinings told Town and Country magazine: "We've had the honour of supplying every successive British King and Queen from that day to the very current day."

And though he wouldn't reveal the Queen's favourite tea, he had some tips for creating the best cup of black tea, saying that the trick is to leave it to sit for at least four minutes.

For best results, you should warm the teapot first with hot water before pouring out that liquid.

Then fill it with fresh water and heat it to boiling point before pouring it over your tea bag straight away.

If you over-boil your water your tea will taste "flat", Twinings says.

The brand also says tea shouldn't be judged by how it looks.

"Colour comes more quickly, but flavour takes a bit longer to develop."

And while their recommended brewing time is four minutes, "the best cup of tea is the one you like the most".

Twinings also suggested that if you like milk in your cuppa, you should add it to your mug before pouring in the tea.

"When adding milk, pour it into the cup before adding your tea.

"This allows the milk to cool the tea, rather than letting the tea heat the milk."

The company still holds multiple royal warrants, Twinings explained, adding "The first rule of doing business with the royal households is of course confidentiality."

A warrant from the Queen is seen as a mark of excellence and means a company has supplied her and her household with its products for at least five years out of seven.

It's rumoured that the Queen's favourite brew is a cup of Earl Grey with a little milk and no sugar.