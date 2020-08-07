Vogue's 25 most influential women in Britain have been named, and neither the Duchess of Cambridge nor the Duchess of Sussex made the list.

However, the Queen solidified her place on the list, even though she was not being able to attend her usual events in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite spending five months in lockdown at Windsor Castle, the Queen has still had a high-profile year, twice addressing the nation – over the coronavirus crisis and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

She is the only royal to feature in this year's Vogue 25, replacing the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan featured for a second time in 2019, having made the inaugural list in 2018.

Broadcaster Emily Maitlis makes the list for the second consecutive year. The BBC presenter, 49, famously interviewed Prince Andrew for Newsnight, questioning him over his relationship with US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations he had sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Also in the Vogue 25 is Dr Jenny Harries, the deputy chief medical officer, who has frequently appeared on our TV screens during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Others to feature include singer Rihanna, 32, who overtook Sir Elton John and Sir Mick Jagger on the Sunday Times Music Rich List with an estimated £468 million fortune; actresses Florence Pugh, 24, nominated for an Oscar this year for Little Women, and Michaela Coel, 32, who wrote and starred in the BBC drama I May Destroy You; England women's football captain Steph Houghton; and chef Asma Khan.

Also named in the 25 is journalist Pippa Crerar, who revealed that the Prime Minister's chief adviser Dominic Cummings had broken lockdown rules to travel to Durham.

The full list is published in the September 2020 issue of British Vogue, out today.