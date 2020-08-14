Come rain, shine or snow, Wānaka's tiny farmers' market has been operating right throughout the winter every Wednesday from 11am-1pm. Located in a carpark behind the Recreation Centre, where a bitter wind funnels down off the mountains, it tends to attract only the hardiest of shoppers. The freshest local vegetables are a real draw but with offerings of meat, frozen seafood, a range of local cheeses and preserves as well as fresh breads and pastries, it's a place you can pretty much do an "eat local" one-stop food shop.

This winter it took me a while to realise that I was sharing my vege garden harvests with the local wildlife. Even though I've now got the beds carefully netted, I still sometimes find a quail has managed to find its way inside and is happily feasting or a big hole in the net where a rabbit has made a late-night raid. The leeks and the beetroot remain untouched but the carrots have been eaten deep down into the soil and there's not much left of anything green — brassicas, silverbeet, spinach, rocket, bok choy ... even the fennel is munched down to the core.

The farmers' market, with its various spray-free, just-picked offerings, has been my saviour. It took me a couple of trips before I tuned in to the fact that there was a Vietnamese food truck parked in the corner doing a roaring trade. Finally, one week, I joined the queue for some of their dumplings — figuring they'd make a nice little lunch treat. Somehow, I managed to eat both containers before I even got home. They were just so good. I found myself turning around and heading back to get some more, only to find the market was over for the week. Oh the disappointment. Once you have an idea about something you want to eat, it's really hard to think past it.

In Auckland, dumpling shops are a dime a dozen, not so in Wānaka. I nearly went to the supermarket for some frozen dumplings and then I thought, "Hey girl, you can make these" — and it's easy.

Buy the wrappers, make up a few fillings and get that old steamer basket you bought from an Asian supermarket years ago, out from the back of the cupboard. Make more, lots more than you ever imagine you will eat. Dumplings are just so moreish and whatever you don't eat you can freeze on a tray and then free-flow into a bag, ready for a raid whenever you fancy a dumpling fix.

Serve dumplings with dipping sauces of your choice, such as sriracha or sweet chilli sauce, peanut sauce or a soy vinegar dipping sauce made with two parts soy sauce to one part rice vinegar with a splash of sesame oil, sriracha sauce or wasabi to taste.

Prawn and Coriander Pinched Purse Dumplings

Ready in 45 mins

Makes 24

400g prawn meat

1 small clove garlic crushed with 1 tsp salt

¼ cup finely chopped coriander leaves

2 Tbsp finely chopped spring onion

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp sugar

¼ tsp fine white pepper

24 round dumpling wrappers

24 chives (optional)

Dipping sauce to serve

Place one-third of the prawns in a food processor with all remaining ingredients except wrappers, chives and dipping sauce. Puree to a paste. Finely chop the rest of the prawns and add to the food processor, pulsing to just combine, so they retain a chunky texture.

Place 1 Tbsp of filling in the centre of a dumpling wrapper, ensuring at least a 1½ cm border of wrapper around the edges. Wet your finger with water and run it around the border, then bring up the edges and twist closed into a purse shape to enclose the filling and seal. Tie a chive around the join, if desired. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

Steam until cooked through and springy to the touch (8 minutes). Serve hot with dipping sauce.

Pork and cabbage nun's hat dumplings. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Pork and Cabbage Nun's Hat Dumplings

Ready in 45 mins

Makes 24

2 packed cups very finely chopped cabbage

250g pork mince

2 spring onions, very finely chopped, plus extra to garnish

3 Tbsp soy sauce

1½ Tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

1 Tbsp mirin

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp sugar

¼ tsp fine white pepper

24 large square wonton wrappers

Place cabbage in a sieve and pour boiling water over it to wilt. Rinse under cold water then drain well, squeezing out as much water as you can. Transfer to a bowl, add all remaining ingredients except wrappers and dipping sauce and stir to combine.

Place 1 Tbsp of filling off-centre on a wonton wrapper, ensuring at least a 1½ cm border of wrapper around the edges. Wet your finger with water and run it around the border, then fold wrapper over to enclose the filling and seal, pressing tightly around the filling to firmly enclose. Pick up the two ends and press firmly together at the front to create a nun's hat shape. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

Steam until cooked through and springy to the touch (10 minutes). Sprinkle with spring onions and serve hot with dipping sauce.

Spinach and shiitake half-moon potstickers. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Spinach and Shiitake Half-Moon Potstickers

Ready in 45 mins

Makes 12-16

1 cup dried sliced shiitake mushrooms

2 Tbsp neutral oil, plus extra to fry

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ tsp finely grated fresh ginger

2 cups finely chopped spinach leaves

¼ cup finely chopped water chestnuts

2 Tbsp finely chopped chives or spring onion greens

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp oyster sauce

¼ tsp fine white pepper

12-16 round dumpling wrappers

Microgreens, to garnish (optional)

Cover mushrooms with boiling water and allow to soak until softened (about 15 minutes). Drain and chop finely.

Heat oil in a frying pan and sizzle garlic and ginger for a few seconds. Add spinach and cook until wilted (1-2 minutes). Remove from heat and mix in mushrooms and all remaining ingredients except wrappers, microgreens and dipping sauce.

Place 1 Tbsp of filling off-centre on a wrapper, ensuring at least a 1½ cm border of wrapper. Wet your finger with water and run it around the border, then fold the wrapper over and press the edges together to enclose the filling and seal. Use the tips of your fingers to form 5 or 6 little pleats along the top. Stand up the dumpling and press gently on the bench to flatten the base. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

To fry, heat oil in a large frying pan. Add dumplings, standing them so the joined edges face upwards and fitting them in snugly (it's okay if they touch). Cook over a medium heat for about 2 minutes. Add water to a depth of 1½ cm, cover and cook until water has all but evaporated (8 minutes). Remove lid and cook until bases are brown and crisp (2 minutes). Arrange on their sides so the bases stay crisp, sprinkle with microgreens, if desired, and serve with dipping sauce.