Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, "burst into tears" after hearing stories from families who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old royal has admitted she has found it "very emotional" to hear what some families have endured amid the global health crisis, and says that after speaking to people from the English town of King's Lynn about their struggles with Covid-19, she found herself moved to tears.

During a visit to a Baby Basics UK in Sheffield, she said: "It can get very emotional. I remember a couple of the families I met from King's Lynn and I went home and literally burst into tears, their stories were so moving. The struggles they have gone through, the bravery they have shown ... in extraordinary circumstances. Helping their families through extraordinary times."

Catherine - who has Prince George, 7; Princess Charlotte, 5; and Prince Louis, 2; with her husband Prince William - was visiting Baby Basics UK as part of her initiative to get 19 British brands to donate more than 10,000 items to baby banks.

Kate revealed she got emotional after hearing about the struggles families have gone through during the pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

During her visit, Catherine spoke with families, helped load donations for them to be ready to distribute them to vulnerable families, and worked with volunteers in the organisation.

In a statement, she explained: "Having somewhere to turn to for support is important for all families, and baby banks work every day, up and down the country, to provide immediate, tangible and practical help for parents and carers when they are most in need."

Meanwhile, Catherine previously joked her youngest son Louis "doesn't understand" social distancing, and said she's been finding it hard to keep him from "cuddling everything".

She said: "Louis doesn't understand social distancing. So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him."