The name of Harry and Meghan's black Labrador has finally been revealed, inspired by their first trip to Africa together.

People magazine reported that new biography Finding Freedom confirmed the dog's name was Pula, according to the Daily Mail.

The name seems to hold special meaning for Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, as Pula is the official currency of Botswana - where the couple first went after they began dating four years ago.

The couple celebrated Meghan's 36th birthday in Botswana, returning a year later to work with wildlife conservation initiative Elephants Without Borders.

"Pula" also means "rain" in Setswana, and as rain is scarce in Botswana's climate, it's believed to be incredibly valuable, according to the publication.

Shortly after they tied the knot in May 2018, the pair welcomed a black Labrador rescue into their family, but never revealed the name - so its special meaning wasn't known until now.

Harry previously said their 2016 trip to Botswana was an important milestone for their relationship.

Harry recalled in their 2018 engagement interview that he "convinced" Meghan to fly out to join him on a five-day camping trip under the stars.

Meghan shared a snap of her other two dogs Bogart and Guy on her now-deleted Instagram. Photo / Supplied

"It was, I think, about three, maybe four weeks [after their first date] that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana.

"And we, we camped out with each other under the stars, we spent, she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

And Meghan reportedly recreated the romantic Botswana trip at home for Prince Harry's birthday last year.

A source told People that Meghan recreated their camping adventures in the backyard.

"It's a place that means so much to them - and to Harry in particular - so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner, and recreated Botswana where they fell in love."

The country holds special significance for Harry, who first went to Botswana with his brother and father shortly after his mother, Princess Diana, died.

He fell in love with the country on that trip and has since gone back often, becoming more and more involved with wildlife conservation in Botswana.

Harry even chose a diamond from Botswana for Meghan's engagement ring, pairing it with two diamonds from a tiara that belonged to Diana.

Meghan, who became patron of animal welfare organisation Mayhew in 2019, previously adopted other dogs Guy and Bogart.