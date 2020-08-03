A video posted on social media by New Zealand Police shows children that it pays off to be honest and do the right thing.

The video tells the story of two Auckland children who found some money and, rather than keeping it, decided to hand it in to their nearest police station.

Since police could not find the owner, the money was returned to the children - along with some extra treats to reward them for their honesty.

"Here's a tale about doing the right thing," Counties Manukau Police posted on Facebook.

"Earlier this year Harrison and Emily found money in a Franklin park and handed it in to Pukekohe Police.

Auckland children Harrison and Emily have been rewarded for their honesty. Photo / Counties Manukau Police

"Efforts to return the money to its owner were unsuccessful and so this week we offered them the chance to come and claim the money."

The video has been viewed more than 166,000 times on Facebook, with commenters praising the children for their honesty.

"Well done Harrison and Emily! Very proud to see our young children doing the right thing," one person wrote.

"These kids have been brought up fantastically. Well done mum, you've done a great job in teaching honesty. Very rare these days," someone else said.

"So cool, teaches honesty to the children and that honesty does have rewards," another Facebook user added.

Others shared their own tales of finding other people's possessions and doing the right thing.

"So sweet. Back in the 60s when I was around 10 I found a wallet and handed it in. I got a letter from the Queen. 'From her secretary' all the way from England. I was a proud Kiwi. Different times," one person commented.