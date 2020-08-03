WARNING: Graphic content

A dad in the UK who lost his penis after a severe blood infection is now the first man in the world to have a new one built on to his arm.

Surgeons gave Malcolm MacDonald, 45, a newly rebuilt penis, but delays have meant he's had to live with it on his arm for four years, according to The Sun.

MacDonald, a mechanic, can't wait for his £50,000 ($98,665) appendage, funded by the UK's National Health Service, to be transferred to where it should be.

But he still sees the funny side of having it hanging from his arm and revealed he has also given it a nickname - Jimmy.

"Of course it is mad – having a penis on your arm," he told the Sun.

"Not even I am used to it. But when you think about it, it's actually amazing.

"That they can make me a new penis at all is incredible – but that they can build it on my arm is mind-blowing.

"It looks like something out of a weird sci-fi comic. But it's my chance at a normal life."

MacDonald lost the appendage when a long-term blood infection turned into sepsis, sending him into "a complete panic".

The separated dad of two turned into a recluse and started drinking heavily.

"My life really fell apart because I had no self-confidence," he said.

"I drank too much. I didn't see family and friends – I just didn't want to have to face up to it."

He was then referred to Professor Ralph, an expert in phallus construction at London's University College Hospital, giving him "a glimmer of hope".

The arm-graft procedure was meant to take up to two years, as surgeons chose to build it on his left arm and allow it to form naturally as skin and tissue.

"After everything I had been through it didn't feel weird at all - it was just a part of me," MacDonald said.

MacDonald revealed he had to wear long-sleeved shirts out and about to hide the bizarre "bulge".

"People ask me about it when they see me in the pub – and of course people make jokes.

MacDonald was unwell after the two-year procedure which meant his final surgery to move it to between his legs was delayed. The operation was then due to go ahead in April, but was put off again when the pandemic hit.

"It feels like I'm cursed sometimes," admitted MacDonald, who hopes to have the operation done by the end of the year.