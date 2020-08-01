The moment a mother-in-law interrupted her son's wedding to disagree with the bride's vows has gone viral on TikTok.

California woman Sarah Ragsdale posted the video, showing the moment a woman interrupted her sister's wedding mid-vows to disagree with what the bride was saying.

"My sister's wedding a few years ago. Her MIL has always hated her. She's just one of those MIL's that feels my sister is taking her son away," Ragsdale posted.

The bride, Anna Larrabee, 29, can be seen in the video saying the vows she'd written herself for her husband John.

Her aggressive mother-in-law interrupts her and shouts at her that her son has "no flaws".

"You're not going to say my son has flaws," the mother-in-law heckles.

The bride tells her she can leave. "You're not going to ruin my wedding."

"No, that dress you're wearing we paid for," the mother-in-law shouts, before continuing: "You are not going to say my son has flaws."

"Everybody has flaws and that's why I love him. You can leave, Judy. You can get out of my wedding now," the bride responds.

The mother-of-the-groom refuses to leave and repeats that she bought the bride's dressing.

Other guests try to calm the woman down but she becomes aggressive towards them, too.

She threatens to have guests arrested.

The groom can be seen turning away from his mother and staring at the ground.

He then tells his mother: "You have the flaws right now, you don't know how to act like an adult."

TikTok users could not believe the reaction of the woman and commended the friends for standing up for the bride.

"Good for the bride's friend!! We love to see it! She got that MIL in her seat REAL QUICK," one person commented.

"That's why I can't allow people to buy things for me bc that's everybody's first line of defence," someone else said.

The bride's sister clarified on TikTok the woman did not actually buy the wedding dress but simply paid for $100 worth of alterations.

People expressed their sympathy towards the couple, put in a difficult position on their special day.

The bride's sister said they are doing great and have a "super cute baby".

"The way she grabbed his hands at the end [cry face]," one person wrote.

The woman who posted the video clarified that the bride told the groom, as she held his hand: "It's just us, forget about her."