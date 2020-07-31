A female doctor has protested against sexism in medicine with a series of moving pictures showing a re-enactment of the moment she saved a patient in her swimwear.

Dr Candice Myhre, from Hawaii, posted the photos on Instagram this week in response to the #MedBikini challenge.

It arose after a controversial study published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery's August 2020 edition claimed that "inappropriate attire" – including bikinis and fancy dress – was "potentially unprofessional content" that should not be shared on social media by those who worked in medicine.

It inspired male and female medics across the globe to share snaps of themselves in their bathing suits in protest – including Dr Myhre.

Advertisement

But while other doctors shared photos of themselves on holidays, Dr Myhre's showed herself in action after a swimmer was hit by a boat "in the middle of the ocean" while she happened to be surfing nearby.

She explained in her dramatic post she had dragged the man ashore on a surfboard and that she had tied his horrific wound with her own rash guard before stabilising him "in one hour" and flying him by helicopter to a local hospital.

"I am an Emergency Medicine Physician standing in solidarity with female vascular surgeons today. NEWSFLASH: FEMALE DOCTORS CAN WEAR WHATEVER THEY WANT," she wrote.

"Female doctors, nurses, NPs/PAs, all healthcare professionals – we can wear a bikini, a dress, or we can wear scrubs. This does not change how good we are at being a healthcare provider. "We can wear WHATEVER we want on our free time, and still save your life."

She explained that "sexism in medicine is alive and well" but that female medics "won't let that stop us".

"In this ridiculous article published in a well respected medical journal, the vascular surgery authors sought out to determine how many vascular surgeons had participated in what they state is 'inappropriate social media behaviour', which they defined as FEMALES IN BIKINIS – BUT GET THIS: NOT MEN IN BATHING SUITS," she continued.

"My dad who was a triple boarded cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon would not approve of their study. Especially since he liked gardening in a speedo.

"Women in medicine: whether you're a nurse, medical student, resident, an attending, post your favourite bikini pic/dress pic/Halloween pic/anything today and tag me, and #medbikini.

Advertisement

"We have to drown out the sexism in medicine and keep it moving. It's 2020 people. Sexism is cancelled."

She explained in a later comment that the photos were taken on the set for the program Untold Stories of the ER based on the true story of her rescue.

She was inundated with messages of support, with fellow Instagram users who described her as a "bikini clad super hero" and thanked her for "highlighting this absolutely absurd issue".

The post attracted more than 260,000 likes and grew her following from a few hundred to more than 36,000.