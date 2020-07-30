Jacinda Ardern's working day often doesn't finish until late at night, so it's no wonder she opts for an easy dinner when she gets home.

The Prime Minister has revealed that she sometimes raids her daughter Neve's snacks when she's feeling peckish.

The PM revealed that she raided the freezer for some fish fingers when she got home last night.

"Finished the day in Auckland at the E Tū campaign launch, and then home (where I'm not ashamed to admit that I raided Neve's stash of fish fingers from the freezer ...)," she wrote on Facebook.

Her busy day saw her go from a business breakfast to community project announcements to a campaign launch.



Here goes my attempt at summing up a big Thursday! Started in Wellington at a business breakfast, then headed straight... Posted by Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, 30 July 2020

"Thanks to everyone who made the day so lovely!" she wrote.

"Little Neve won't mind sharing fish fingers with her mum," one commenter wrote on the Facebook post.

"Hope you didn't have to cook your own fish fingers after such a busy day!" commented another.

"Where's the photo of you scoffing fish fingers?" queried another.