Plus-size model Ashley Graham has proudly bared her post-baby body, posing for her husband in a stunning set of photos to promote her size-inclusive swimwear range.

The gorgeous snaps show the natural beauty six months after she gave birth to son Isaac and see Graham own her new and improved curves, all without Photoshop.

Speaking to People magazine, Graham said: "There's always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said, 'Nothing', except from a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop"

"I want everybody to know genuinely... I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story," she added.

"It looks so simple and beautiful, but powerful," Graham told People.

"I've got more weight on me. I've got stretch marks, and in the beginning I really had to have a lot of conversations with myself and tell myself, 'Okay, new body, new mindset.'

"But after this photo shoot, I felt so empowered because I was like, 'Yes. I look good. I feel good. This is my new mom bod'."

This isn't the first time that Graham has shared photos of her post-baby body with a positive message.

In February, shortly after her son's birth, she shared an intimate photo of her stretch marks with the caption: "Same me, few new stories".