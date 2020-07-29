A single mum who was mocked over her appearance has been offered to have her missing teeth fixed for free.

Australian Jessica Sewell, 29, made headlines when a prank by her ex-boyfriend led to her getting random phone calls from people impersonating Chewbacca.

He used her phone number to advertise a fake "Chewbacca roar contest" in Cairns and posted flyers around the far north Queensland city.

But when news about the strange prank aired on TVNZ's Breakfast show, a reporter's comments about her appearance forced the mother to reveal her heartbreaking story.

Sewell told news.com.au her missing teeth were as a result of a nine-year abusive relationship.

"Whenever I would fix them, he would just knock them out again," the mother said of her ex-partner, clarifying it was not the same man as the one who pulled the "Chewbacca" prank.

The Cairns local said for the past 11 years since the domestic violence incident, she has lacked confidence over her appearance, and the reporter's remarks only fuelled her low self-esteem.

"It has always bothered me and I've smiled less in photos and covered up because of it – I try to avoid cameras as much as possible," she told news.com.au.

She featured in a story about her ex-boyfriend who used her mobile number to advertise a fake contest where people called her to impersonate Chewbacca. Photo / 9 News

Sewell's story has since captivated many around the country who have since donated more than $4000 to a GoFundMe page she set up to help fix her teeth.

However, a Gold Coast dentist, Sham Jamal, whose Malo Dental practice is built around full mouth reconstructions, has offered his services to Sewell free of charge.

"We would love to help this lady out," he said.

"We see a lot of patients where their teeth have got so bad it does affect them socially, and they tend to isolate and become quite embarrassed, so for someone to prey on those insecurities is pretty cruel."

Sham said he is willing to work with Sewell to identify what exactly she wants and needs to rebuild her confidence.

"We will do what's best for her situation and teeth."

She was 18 when she was involved in the domestic violence incident. Photo / Facebook

The mother-of-three said she is blown away by the generosity of Sham and those who have donated.

"I am still in shock," she said. "I honestly did not believe it would go this far.

"If this happens and Dr Sham fixes my teeth I would have the biggest heart for him for the rest of my life – I'd be so grateful."

Providing the procedure goes ahead, Sewell said she will use the more than $4000 raised towards travelling expenses from Cairns to the Gold Coast.

"I'll also use the money on babysitters for my three children while I am away."

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice:

• National Network of Stopping Violence:

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent.

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the

Herald

website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.