We can all probably point to a time when we have struggled with video call technology, and the Queen is no different.

When she was taking part in her first public video call last month, her daughter Princess Anne helped her with Zoom.

The adorable exchange features in ITV's upcoming royal documentary celebrating Anne's 70th birthday, Mail Online reports.

In the clip, posted on Twitter by ITV's royal editor Chris Ship, Anne asks the Queen: "Can you see everybody? You should have six people on your screen."

Advertisement

The Queen looks just as confused as we all did when we tried to use Zoom for the first time. Photo / ITV

She replies: "Yes, well I can see four anyway."

Anne's amusing response: "Actually, you don't need me. You know what I look like."



Social media users thought the exchange was very relatable and was similar to how their elderly relatives used video calling.

"I love it! The whole world deals with Zoom in the same way," a Twitter user said. "Love their humanity, their humility, and their graciousness."

Princess Anne shared a chuckle with her Mum as they navigated the video calling software. Photo / ITV

Another wrote: "We had similar with my 85- and 91-year-old parents when using FaceTime. They embraced the concept willingly despite us seeing half of each face or up their noses most times [sic]."

"One is amused. Awesome," another commented.

NEW: A first look behind the scenes of those royal video calls 💻

Watch how Princess Anne tried to teach her elderly mother about @zoom_us.

But her elderly mother is, err, the Queen.

🎥 A great clip from tomorrow’s documentary ‘Anne: The Princess Royal at 70’ on @itv 9pm 👇 pic.twitter.com/duHzozH2x5 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 28, 2020

The call was the Queen's first public video call, where she joined her daughter Anne and four carers looking after family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the documentary, Anne also shares what she thinks of social media.

"With online technology...being in touch is one thing but it's not quite the same," she says.

Advertisement

"I mean, I know what Twitter is but I wouldn't go anywhere near it if you paid me, frankly."

The documentary Princess Royal: Anne at 70 will screen in the UK tomorrow. According to ITV, filmmakers followed the royal for a year and it features exclusive interviews and unseen family footage.