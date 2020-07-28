Domino's has decided to give "Karens" a break from negativity by rewarding them with the chance to win free pizza, but there's a catch — they have to be nice.

After a vocal minority have given the name "Karen" a bad rap this year, the pizza franchise has started a competition offering 100 Kiwis named Karen the chance to win free pizza via their Facebook page.

"In 2020, 'Karen' is no longer content to speak to the manager. Now, she's dobbing in her neighbours, refusing to quarantine, or just being difficult," Domino's Chief Marketing Officer, ANZ, Allan Collins said.

"Consequently, the name 'Karen' has become synonymous with anyone who is entitled, selfish and likes to complain. What used to be a light-hearted meme has become quite the insult to anyone actually named Karen.

"Well, today we're taking the name Karen back. At Domino's, we're all about bringing people together and we want to celebrate all the great Karens out there by shouting them a free pizza!"

To enter, Karen's need to simply upload a photo ID confirming their name and tell Domino's in 250 words or less how they're one of the "nice" ones.

CALLING ALL (NICE) KARENS! 🚨 It’s a tough time to be a Karen. Karen the nurse, Karen the teacher, Karen the mum,... Posted by Domino's New Zealand on Monday, 27 July 2020

The Domino's post has already sparked many jokes about "Karens".

"All Karens applying will first ask to speak to the manager," one person joked.

Another added: "What if my name is not Karen but I act like one???"

Another wrote: "I know plenty of Karens who aren't called Karen. To be honest Domino's, going in to bat for Karens is a bit of a Karen thing to do."