Meghan Markle's father Thomas has accused her and husband Prince Harry of "whining" after the release of an explosive new biography.

According to the Daily Mail, Markle has publicly criticised Meghan and Harry and says it's the "worst time in the world to be whining" and that he "doesn't really appreciate what Meghan has become".

The book, Finding Freedom, has revealed the tensions that led to Megxit after a breakdown in Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family.

Now Markle, 76, also mentioned in the book by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, has publicly called out his daughter.

The royal couple have denied having any involvement with the highly detailed biography.

Markle told the Sun: "This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything — because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I love my daughter but I really don't appreciate what she's become right now."

An extract from the book claims that Harry and Meghan "rejected" the idea of getting professional protection for her father as media coverage of their romance heightened.

Meghan Markle's father has responded to new Harry and Meghan biography Finding Freedom. Photo / File

"The fact the royals advised them to get me help and they refused to do it is incredible news," Markle said.

Specific personal details in the book include descriptions of a moment when, in the bathtub on FaceTime, Meghan confessed that she had messaged her estranged father one last time.

The book also reports that Meghan hasn't spoken to her father since he was unable to attend her wedding.

A "heartbroken" Meghan sent her father one last text the night before her wedding, the book claims. He couldn't make it to the wedding or walk her down the aisle, in spite of her desperate attempts to get him to attend.

It's reported that she left several messages for him, even saying a car would take him to Los Angeles airport so he could fly to London for the wedding, but he refused to get into the waiting vehicle.

Finding Freedom claims he stopped replying after she called him "at least 20 times".

Markle said the stress of dealing with the press caused him to have a heart attack.