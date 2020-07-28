The "world's most identical twins" have revealed they plan to get pregnant at the same time to their shared boyfriend.

Anna and Lucy DeCinque, who both live in Perth with their partner Ben Byrne, say they do everything together, including shower and sleep in the same bed.

Now the twins have revealed they want to experience pregnancy together along with their shared lover.

Lucy said: "We want to experience pregnancy together, we want to do everything in life together, we'll die together, we'll grow old together."

Advertisement

They admitted: "We may have to go down the IVF route.

"We will freeze our eggs at the same time, it will be a challenge but we just want to be the same."

"If Ben kissed Anna he will kiss me." Photo / Instagram

The twins have dated Ben for eight years. Photo / Facebook

The sisters often wear matching outfits and put in a lot of effort to look as identical as possible.

But the pair admit they're prepared to have children of a different gender as long as "they're happy and healthy".

In the past, the sisters have had different boyfriends, but say they're happier sharing Ben with one another.

"Ben treats us equally and it's been equal from day one. There's no jealousy whatsoever.

"He gets double the love, double the attention so he's never complaining. Twinning and winning."

The sisters say they eat, drink, go toilet and shower together. They also take turns to have sex with Ben.

Advertisement

They do everything together - even showering. Photo / YouTube

Ben is a non-identical twin.

While the sisters would both like to marry Ben, Australia law prevents polygamy.

Previously the twins, who have admitted undergoing surgery, told The Sun: "We knew some guys might think it was kinky to date twins and see us as a trophy, so we had to feel sure that Ben genuinely liked both of us before we agreed to meet him."