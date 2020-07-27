Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has tied the knot at the same location where he and William often competed when they played polo.

Bonas, the 31-year-old actress who dated Harry for three years until 2014, married Harry Wentworth-Stanley at Cowdray Park in Midhurst, West Sussex, at the weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

A friend of the couple told MailOnline that Bonas wanted a private wedding because she knew Harry was in the headlines over the weekend due to the "explosive" new book about him and Meghan and wanted to avoid the spotlight.

Cowdray Park is 6677ha including the polo pitches where Harry and William used to play, as well as boasting a farm shop, cafe, golf course and holiday cottages.

The 19th century Cowdray House can be booked out for weddings hosting up to 150 people.

It's owned by Viscount Cowdray, a close friend of the groom's mother and stepfather the Marquess and Marchioness of Milford Haven, whose 404ha estate Great Trippetts is under 16km away.

Harry and Bonas broke up in 2014 as Bonas was reportedly tired of being in the spotlight. But the couple are said to remain on good terms and move in similar circles, as Princess Eugenie, who introduced them to each other, is one of her closest friends.

Cressida's brother shared a snap of the couple on his Instagram story. Photo / Supplied

Bonas even came to her ex-boyfriend's wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018.

A family member said that just 30 of the couple's closest family and friends attended the wedding, according to the UK's Covid-19 restrictions.

"It was a beautiful ceremony and they are just so happy. It was a very private and intimate ceremony and that is what they wanted.

"Cressida looked stunning and was radiant. We are just all so happy for them and it was a great day but they did request that no one talks about it."

Harry and Cressida were together for three years. Photo / Getty Images

Bonas' brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe shared a snap of the happy couple riding off on horseback "riding off into their beautiful future".

The couple announced their engagement in August 2019. The big day was a stark contrast to Harry and Meghan's in May 2018.

The royal couple had a huge ceremony at Windsor Chapel with over 2000 guests including Bonas.