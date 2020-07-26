Outrageous footage of a woman refusing to wear a mask inside an Australian Bunnings store has gone viral.

It shows her walking into a store, believed to be in southeast Melbourne, where she was immediately stopped by staff and asked if she had a mask.

"Well it's clear I don't and you are not authorised to ask me or question me about it," she says in the video.

The woman is then asked if she wants to speak to the manager, who tells her she needs a medical certificate if she wants to continue into the store.

Advertisement

"I actually don't need a medical certificate," she says.

"You're discriminating against me."

When another staff member tells her the mask is a condition of entry, she lashes out.

"That's discrimination and I can have you sued personally for discriminating against me as a woman," she says.

"It's an unlawful condition of entry, therefore that exposes you, personally and Bunnings to being sued for discrimination because it is in breach of the 1948 Charter of Human Rights to discriminate against men and women."

Despite being asked to stop filming several times, she refuses.

The video, which goes for three-and-a-half minutes, ends when a second woman joins the one filming, having picked up an item in store.

When asked if that is all, the woman filming retorts with: "No, no, no, we're going to have a wander".

Advertisement

It comes as Victoria recorded one of its highest coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 459 people testing positive and 10 deaths.

Workers tried to convince the woman she had to wear a mask to be allowed in the story. Photo / Supplied

Commenting on the video on Facebook, Jessica Weiks described her as a "f***ing Karen".

"It's not your right Bunnings is not a public place they have their own conditions of entry exactly the same as when you to into a Big W store and they have a sign saying your bags will be checked as a condition of entry, it's not law it's their company's condition of entry," she wrote.

Bunnings chief operating officer Deb Poole described the woman's behaviour as "completely unacceptable" and said the safety of customers and staff was the chain's highest priority.

"We won't tolerate abuse against our team members and we have security at all metro Melbourne and Mitchell Shire stores as support.

"Our team will also alert the police should they encounter any difficulties."

Advertisement

Oh man, I just saw 10 seconds of Karen at Bunnings and had to turn it off. I honestly can't stand these anti maskers.

It's not hard, nor particularly uncomfortable to wear one.

Stop being a selfish self entitled twat. It's not forever#MaskUpMelbourne — Higgo (@Higgo74) July 26, 2020

**cue Bunnings theme**

“Anti-maskers... Where lowest IQ’s are just the beginning” #CovidVic #COVID19au — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) July 26, 2020

Qaren doesn’t believe in being arrested. pic.twitter.com/mmNsxwILOX — cam smith (@sexenheimer) July 26, 2020

"That's your opinion of the law, that's not necessarily how it works in the state of Victoria." pic.twitter.com/mmV73KD246 — cam smith (@sexenheimer) July 26, 2020

Further videos posted online show the woman arguing with police in the car park after the incident in store.

According to reports, the woman eventually showed police a medical certificate which made her exempt from having to wear a mask.

At the end of the discussion, a police member told the woman "Okay, you are free to go."

The fine for not wearing a face mask in the Melbourne and Mitchell Shire council areas is A$200 ($213).

Victoria Police said they could not comment on specific cases.