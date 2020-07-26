A salty ex-boyfriend has played a rather bizarre prank on his former lover, asking people to call her up and give their best Chewbacca roar.

Posters were put up throughout Cairns in North Queensland as revenge against his after she dumped him.

Jessica was in a 3-year relationship when it came to a sour end. But it became worse after her ex attached her phone number to the poster advertising a "Chewbacca roaring competition".

The poster offered a $100 prize for the person who could call up Jessica and leave the best imitation of iconic Star Wars character Chewbacca.

Jessica was slammed with calls with people leaving strange noises at all hours of the day.

"I'm getting phone calls at really strange hours of the night – about one and four o'clock," she told 9News.

"I thought it was quite funny actually, a good joke."

Jessica took the prank in good nature, welcoming the calls but asked for those who have come across the poster to pull them down.

However, the Cairns mum did have to block numerous callers after it became overwhelming.

But she has seen the lighter side, offering her hand in marriage for the person with the best Wookiee Warrior impersonation.

"If there's anyone out there that can do the real Chewbacca sound, I might marry you," she said.

Unfortunately, her ex-boyfriend's revenge went down a darker route after he dumped his car with no wheels in her driveway to block her in.

Jessica had to call the police to get the car removed.