Prince Philip has appeared in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 99-year-old royal appeared at a military ceremony at Windsor Castle to hand over one of his long-held ceremonial roles to daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, according to Fox News.

Queen Elizabeth's husband has been Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since 2007, and now Camilla, Prince Charles' wife, has been welcomed as the regiment's new Colonel-in-Chief.

Philip retired from public duties in 2017. He was recently snapped at Windsor Castle alongside Elizabeth, 94, in celebration of his birthday in June. He also attended his granddaughter Princess Beatrice's small wedding ceremony last week.

When he retired, Philip was patron, president or a member of more than 780 organisations such as various charities. He's written 14 books, given 5496 speeches, and made 637 visits overseas, besides hundreds of trips alongside the Queen.

Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward says a lot of people don't realise how much the Duke of Edinburgh has achieved.

"I think probably a lot of people don't know what he's done because he doesn't like adulation. He doesn't like fame. He just gets on with it.''

In April, Prince Philip thanked key workers for fighting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has taken over one of the Duke's ceremonial roles. Photo / Getty Images

"I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19," he said in a statement shared on the royal family's Instagram page.

"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working on food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."

Newsweek reported the prince was "moved" by the public's response.

But according to palace officials, the social media move is likely a one-off occasion, rather than marking a return to royal duties.

"The Duke was moved to send a personal message to everyone who is tackling this pandemic, everyone who has made a decision to help in any way they can," a palace insider said.

"This is a personal message from the Duke given these special circumstances."