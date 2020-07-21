A mum-of-four has died after being "strangled" by leads which were being pulled on by two dogs.

Deborah Mary Roberts, 47, was discovered by a young girl lying face down in the grass with the leads around her neck at a park near her home in North Wales, UK on July 8.

Passers-by tried to help Roberts and alerted paramedics but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest was told Roberts – who has four sons – was found lying face down with dog leads around her neck which were being pulled on by two dogs, The Sun reports.

Friends and family have paid tribute to Roberts, describing her as a "true angel" in heartbroken Facebook posts.

"My brothers and I are so overwhelmed by all the lovely comments about my mum. She really was one of a kind and we'll miss her so much," son Callum wrote.

"So utterly devastated for you and your family. Deb you were one hell of a lady. You filled the air with love and laughter. RIP beautiful," a friend shared.

While a neighbour wrote: "Deb was one of the nicest people you'd ever wish to meet."

Her sons Dan, Jamie, Callum, and Jack, have had to organise their mother's funeral, which is due to go ahead in Wrexham today with just 20 people due to coronavirus restrictions.

"This has been really hard as she was loved by so many, but everyone is more than welcome to come outside the crematorium to show their respects," Callum wrote.

The family will also livestream the service on Zoom.

A senior coroner said the post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death as asphyxia due to strangulation.

He said there was no suggestion of suspicious circumstances, and a full inquest into her death will be heard at a later date.