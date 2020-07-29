Kiwis are good at a lot of things: rugby, DIY, scaling really tall mountains, sailing, saving the planet and of course making a perfect pav.

But what you might not know is that New Zealanders are also really, really good at making beauty products - seriously, really good.

So much so that one New Zealand product with a cult following even got the royal tick of approval.

No, we aren't talking about a $54 airport pottle of Rotorua mud, we are talking high-end products with international accolades and scientific backing to boot.

From a perfectly pink shampoo with "liquid gold" endorsement to a skincare range revolutionising the sustainability game, here are four Kiwi beauty products with cult beauty status.

1. Trilogy rosehip oil

Ever wondered how the Duchess of Cambridge gets her perfect glow? Well, Kate Middleton is said to be a huge fan of rosehip oil, specifically, New Zealand firm Trilogy's organic rosehip oil.

Supposedly the secret to Kate's flawless complexion during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte, the sought-after rosehip oil is obviously a winner, selling one bottle every 20 seconds.

"Kate continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regimen," a source close to Kate told US Weekly, adding, "She loves the effect it has on her skin. [Her mother] Carole is also a fan."

Founded by Wellington sisters Sarah Gibbs and Catherine de Groot in 2002, Trilogy's products have also won a multitude of awards, with its natural, organic skincare range winning 141 accolades to date.

2. Emma Lewisham's Skin Reset

If you have been on Instagram in the past 12 months, chances are you have seen Emma Lewisham's pretty purple bottles of Skin Reset and the rave reviews that followed.

Elite beauty influencers like Kate Fowler, Beck Wadworth, Fiona Goddard and Maggie Hewitt of Maggie Marilyn, swear by the 100 per cent clean serum, noting that it reduces acne scarring and hyperpigmentation.

Having trialled the serum, I can also attest that it delivers a magic glow, that even Suzanne Paul would be proud of.

Founded to combat her own hyperpigmentation, Lewisham changed the skincare game, sparing no cost to create sustainable, 100 per cent natural products that deliver results.

"I decided to be the change I wanted to see in the beauty industry. I took on the challenge to build an ambitious brand that could prove it was wholeheartedly possible to produce 100 per cent clean, naturally derived and safe products that would be as effective, if not more so, than high-end cosmeceuticals.

"I wanted to prove to women they didn't have to compromise their health for beauty," boasts Lewisham's website.

Lewisham this week released two new items to her hit skincare line, launching a night-time specific Supernatural range including triple Retinol A+ Face Oil and 72-Hour Hydration Creme.

3. Monday haircare

Monday haircare set out to disrupt the supermarket and salon haircare industries and boy-oh-boy did they deliver, selling out faster than supermarkets could restock.

It was undeniable that the pretty pink bottles went completely viral - 22,000 sold in the first week in New Zealand alone, and more than 2 million since launching during a global pandemic.

The company, founded by entrepreneur Jaimee Lupton and partner Nick Mowbray of Zuru, then took Australia by storm, selling out at Coles and being hailed as "liquid gold" by Aussie fans.

A blackmarket for the shampoo and conditioner even emerged online, where users sold the bottles for more than twice the price of retail on Trade Me.

The company is working on a restock and are set to keep sustainability a focus with their refill pouches soon to be available to fans.

4. Triumph & Disaster

The brand founded by ex-Kiwi cricketer Dion Nash in 2011 is renowned for its hair and skincare. Its products are favourites of Kiwi men and have gained recognition in the likes of GQ magazine and Forbes magazine.

The brand has changed the game of manly self-care, shoving the likes of the Lynx Africa giftpacks out from under Christmas trees, and pushing Triumph & Disaster gift packs to the top of the gifting list for Kiwi blokes.

Most recently their Game Face moisturiser has taken off, selling to the masses with its promise to keep skin hydrated and soft all winter.

Using ingredients such as horopito oil and ponga fern extract, the Kiwi products are sold in New Zealand, Australia, China, USA and Europe - and more global domination is on the horizon.