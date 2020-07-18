With Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's birthday fast approaching, royal experts are predicting an obvious snub from the royal family.

The bells of Westminster Abbey would have ordinarily rung for the Duchess of Sussex to mark the occasion of her 39th birthday on August 4. However, rumours are swirling that the tradition won't be observed this year.

To add insult to injury, the bells were rung to mark the birthday of disgraced Prince Andrew, who has stepped down from official royal duties amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Read More

They are due to ring for Princess Anne's birthday, 11 days after Meghan's.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A spokesman for the Abbey, where Prince William and Kate were married in 2011, told the Mail: "The bells are usually rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family, and through the line of succession to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children."

However, Harry is sixth in line to the throne, two places ahead of Andrew.

The Duchess of Sussex – along with her husband, Prince Harry – sensationally stepped down from their roles as frontline members of the royal family in March.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Since then, the couple and their 1-year-old son Archie have been staying in a luxury Beverly Hills hideout that belongs to Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry.

Despite stepping away from royal duties earlier this year, it was reported that Harry and Meghan were still on track to make millions because of their "global reach" – despite the Queen forcing them to drop their "Sussex Royal" branding.

The 93-year-old monarch ordered the couple to stop using the label – even after they spent thousands on the new brand after quitting the royal family.

It has previously been suggested the couple could quickly bring in millions from lucrative commercial deals and even rake in around $745,000 for just one speech.