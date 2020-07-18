With Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's birthday fast approaching, royal experts are predicting an obvious snub from the royal family.

The bells of Westminster Abbey would have ordinarily rung for the Duchess of Sussex to mark the occasion of her 39th birthday on August 4. However, rumours are swirling that the tradition won't be observed this year.

To add insult to injury, the bells were rung to mark the birthday of disgraced Prince Andrew, who has stepped down from official royal duties amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

They are due to ring for Princess Anne's birthday, 11 days after Meghan's.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the Abbey, where Prince William and Kate were married in 2011, told the Mail: "The bells are usually rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family, and through the line of succession to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children."

However, Harry is sixth in line to the throne, two places ahead of Andrew.

The Duchess of Sussex – along with her husband, Prince Harry – sensationally stepped down from their roles as frontline members of the royal family in March.

Since then, the couple and their 1-year-old son Archie have been staying in a luxury Beverly Hills hideout that belongs to Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry.

Despite stepping away from royal duties earlier this year, it was reported that Harry and Meghan were still on track to make millions because of their "global reach" – despite the Queen forcing them to drop their "Sussex Royal" branding.

The 93-year-old monarch ordered the couple to stop using the label – even after they spent thousands on the new brand after quitting the royal family.

It has previously been suggested the couple could quickly bring in millions from lucrative commercial deals and even rake in around $745,000 for just one speech.