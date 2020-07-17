UK reality star Lauren Goodger has been called "sad" and "pitiful" after it was revealed she'd edited her hair and face in a photo taken when she was just 5 years old.

The former Towie star, 33, shared a shot of herself as a young bridesmaid posing with her dad, according to the Daily Mail.

But it was later revealed that it had been Photoshopped when the original shot was found in her 2013 biography Secrets of An Essex Girl.

UK television presenter Ulrika Jonson said it was "a pitiful, sad act".

"How on earth could someone be so dominated and devoured by vanity that they take the time to alter an image of themselves as a child? Is nothing sacred any more?

"She was clearly determined to create a more alluring version of herself — a self aged ONLY FIVE. How truly desperate and insecure a person must be to want to rework an image of their younger self."

The TV personality warned of the dangers to "young, impressionable girls" who might follow Goodger's lead.

The before and after images reveal she edited her father's appearance as well as her own. Photo / Supplied

MailOnline contacted a representative for Lauren Goodger for comment.

The uproar was sparked when she edited the old photo to change her face and hair as well as the appearance of her dad before posting it to her Instagram story.

The original photo, appearing in her biography, showed her as a young child pulling a face and wearing a pink dress and flower crown standing with her father.

She edited the snap to give herself longer hair and the appearance of makeup.

It comes after Kylie Jenner was accused of using Photoshop to edit her Instagram photos earlier this year.

Goodger had rushed to Jenner's defence, admitting she also uses Photoshop.

"Don't we all? Doesn't mean she's fat or ugly. It's Instagram!!" she wrote.